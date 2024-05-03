Smart Concept #5 unwrapped as adventure-inspired SUV

Smart has introduced what it dubs the most spacious and versatile vehicle it has ever created (in concept format, however). The Smart Concept #5 is a mid-sized crossover/SUV, which, the firm says, blends an ‘outdoor-inspired’ design with the functionality of the brand’s cars. According to the manufacturer, this marks an ‘evolutionary’ step for the brand, with the Concept #5 breaking urban boundaries while staying true to the company’s ‘unique’ design philosophy.

However, it’s not only this concept vehicle’s looks that take inspiration from the great outdoors. The Smart Concept #5 is equipped to traverse it. The Smart Concept #5 is fitted with all-wheel drive and a set of off-road tyres. A roof-mounted light bar is also present.

The Concept #5 is powered by a 100kWh battery pack, which, according to the automaker, enables ‘rapid’ charging while providing an all-electric range of nearly 550km.

Dirk Adelmann, the CEO of smart Europe GmbH, describes the Concept #5 as the brand’s most unexpected and versatile creation yet, and promises it will redefine customer expectations in Europe and beyond, with its exterior reflecting Smart’s ‘adventurous’ character with a ‘robust’ silhouette.

Speaking of the interior, the Concept #5’s cabin features OLED screens. Ambient lighting is also present, as is a portable speaker. The carmaker says the ‘zero-gravity’ front passenger seat, which incorporates heating, ventilation and massage functionalities, prioritises comfort and safety.

In addition, Smart says the Concept #5 showcases the potential of AI integration, with a virtual in-car assistant developed by Cerence. The AI-powered assistant allows for ‘engaging’ conversations and hands-free control of various functions, including communication, entertainment, navigation, and access to information’

