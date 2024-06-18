Insane Porsche race at Thruxton

Cape Town racing ace, Andrew Rackstraw, won his first Porsche Carrera Cup GB victory in the second heat at Thruxton in England over the weekend of June 8.

Rackstraw, the 2021 Investchem South African Formula 1600 champion and multiple South African touring car race winner, moved to England this year it has not taken him long to make his presence felt in one of the UK’s most important series.

Rackstraw qualified fourth and stayed there throughout the first heat. He then went three better to deliver a lights to flag second heat win to claim his maiden cup victory with the fastest lap too.

“What an insane weekend!” a delighted Rackstraw beamed after his win. “Racing at a track I have never driven on before and being able to score a fourth and my first win is a truly incredible feeling and one I will never forget. So a huge thank you to everyone involved for making this unforgettable weekend possible.

To my JTR Racing team and Jayde Kruger, you guys have been instrumental in your ability to give me the best possible chance to win. To all my sponsors, my family, my friends, and my fans, this win goes out to every one of you for all the support. With a little luck, this is only the first of many more victories!”

Rackstraw’s win sees him shoot up from eighth to fourth in the Pro class championship rankings. He also jumps to the top of the rookie points log.

There is now a short pause before the fourth Porsche Carrera Cup GB round at Croft on July 27 and 28

Source: MotorsportMedia / Photos: Roy Riching