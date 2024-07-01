Sibling rivalry: BMW X1 vs iX1

BMW continues to push the boundaries of automotive innovation with the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) X1 and the all-electric iX1. Both SUVs showcase the brand’s commitment to delivering premium, versatile vehicles, yet they cater to different market segments with distinct powertrains and unique benefits.

Here we explore the similarities and differences between these two models to understand why each has a crucial role in BMW’s portfolio. So the only question remains, then: to ICE or not to ICE?

Shared design and interior

Exterior design

The BMW X1 and iX1 exhibit a robust, modern design characteristic of BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) line-up. The third-generation X1 sports powerful proportions, almost square wheel arch contours, and distinctive front and rear styling. Features like slim LED headlights, a large BMW kidney grille, and expressive surface treatments are common across both models. These design elements not only enhance the visual appeal but also reinforce the vehicle’s dynamic and adventurous spirit.

Related: BMW X1 Receives Facelift and all-new Plug-in Hybrid model

Interior quality and features

Inside, both models offer a progressive and premium ambience. The redesigned cabin is centred around a sleek instrument panel and the BMW Curved Display, integrating a 10.25-inch information display and a 10.7-inch control display. The ‘floating’ armrest with an integral control panel and an illuminated smartphone tray add to the sophisticated feel. Additionally, both models provide versatile seating arrangements with a 40:20:40 split rear seat and optional features like electric seat adjustment and lumbar support with massage functions.

Standard equipment

A wealth of standard features is present in both SUVs, including two-zone automatic climate control, a Sport leather steering wheel, BMW Maps navigation system, and multiple USB-C ports and power sockets. The wide array of driver assistance systems, such as Cruise Control with brake function and the front-collision warning system, further highlights the shared commitment to safety and convenience.

Powertrains

BMW X1

Locally, the BMW X1 is offered with a choice between petrol and diesel engines. The petrol-powered sDrive18i uses a 115kW/230N.m 1.5l three-cylinder engine, while the diesel sDrive18d is equipped with a 2l 110kW/360N.m four-cylinder diesel engine. Both variants are paired with a seven-speed Steptronic transmission featuring a double clutch, delivering power to the front wheels.

The two all-wheel drive X1 xDrive30e xLine models are powered by the sDrive18i’s 1.5l engine, but adds plug-in hybrid power to the mix. The total power output comes in at 240kW and 477N.m, with 0-100km/h being cleared in 5.6 seconds. BMW claims an average fuel economy of just 1.6l/100km and an all-electric driving range of up to 90km.

Related: BMW X1 M35i debuts with firm’s most powerful four-cylinder

BMW iX1

The BMW iX1 xDrive30, on the other hand, is a fully electric SUV, marking a significant step in BMW’s electrification strategy. It features two highly integrated drive units at the front and rear axles, producing a combined output of 230kW and 494N.m of torque. This electric all-wheel-drive system propels the iX1 from 0 to 100km/h in a claimed 5.7 seconds.

The fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology includes advanced charging capabilities and a high-voltage battery, offering an impressive range of 413km to 438km. This makes the iX1 an attractive option for environmentally conscious drivers seeking high performance and zero emissions.

Audience and market positioning

Target audience for BMW X1

The BMW X1 caters to a broad audience looking for a practical yet luxurious SUV. Its internal combustion engines offer a familiar driving experience with the convenience of extensive fuel infrastructure. It’s ideal for customers who prioritise versatility, long-distance travel capabilities, and a premium feel without transitioning to an electric vehicle.

Target audience for BMW iX1

The BMW iX1 is designed for a growing segment of eco-conscious consumers and early adopters of electric mobility. Its emission-free driving and advanced electric technology appeal to those committed to sustainability without compromising on performance or luxury. The iX1 is particularly suited for urban environments and short to mid-range travel, aligning with the increasing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints.

Pricing and warranty

The BMW X1 range is priced from R788 899 – R1 090 000, while the two-model iX1 is pegged at R1 205 000 and R1 245 000. Both ranges come standard with BMW’s five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and two-year/unlimited km warranty, but the iX1 carries an additional eight-year/100 000km battery warranty.

The post Sibling Rivalry: BMW X1 vs iX1 appeared first on Leisure Wheels.