The Grenadier Detour is first limited edition from Ineos

Ineos Automotive has whipped the wraps off its very first limited edition from Arcane Works.

Unveiled at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Grenadier Detour is the first limited-edition model from Ineos Automotive’s Arcane Works division. Limited to only 200 units, the Detour combines the standard model’s go-anywhere capability with bespoke design elements.

Distinguishing the special edition from its standard stablemates, the Grenadier Detour is equipped with, among other model-specific items, a ‘specially designed’ front grille and a set of ‘unique’ 18-inch alloy wheels. A quartet of Detour-only paint finishes will be available: Magma Red, Whiteout Blue, Squall Green, and Storm Force Silver, all of which are polished by hand to enhance the finish. Customers also have the option of personalising their example with bespoke exterior hues.

According to Ineos, the cabin offers a high level of personalisation options. Customers have the choice of two satin finishes for the doors, air vents and transmission tunnel. New leather-upholstery options are also on offer. The latter includes four fine-grain Bridge of Weir leathers for the quilted seats. A duo of cashmere trims are available for the headliner.

“We chose the ‘Arcane’ name for our new division because the limited-edition vehicles it creates will be so unique as to be rarely spotted in the wild. Working in small-batches and hand finishing the cars mean we can give a level of individuality not found in the 4×4 market. For our first launch, [the] Grenadier Detour felt like a fitting name as the Grenadier is for people who enjoy driving, and sometimes it’s worth taking the longer route,” said George Ratcliffe, the commercial director of Ineos Automotive.

