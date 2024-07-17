Seven-seater MPVs: Family rides that won’t break the bank

South African families, are you ready to ditch the expensive SUVs? AutoTrader reveals budget-friendly, seven-seater multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) that start at under R200 000.

Spacious and practical

MPVs offer a compact exterior with a surprisingly roomy interior, perfect for families, and although new MPVs offer excellent value, there are many deals in the used-car market.

Top budget-friendly picks

Renault Triber (Starting at under R200 000)

Seats: 7 (though the last row is a tight squeeze).

Fuel-efficient 1.0-litre engine.

Basic safety features (ABS, two airbags).

Cavernous cargo space with folded seats.

Toyota Rumion/Suzuki Ertiga (Starting at R276 410)

Spacious middle row and good fuel economy.

Powerful 1.5-litre engine (77kW, 138Nm).

Standard safety features (ABS, stability control).

Higher-spec models offer luxuries like push-button start and climate control.

Volkswagen Caddy (Starting at R346 210):

Refined driving experience and comfortable ride.

More powerful 1.6-litre engine (81kW, 152Nm).

It comes at a higher price but comes with better sound insulation and creature comforts.

Don’t forget

Mitsubishi Xpander: Another budget-friendly option with a spacious cabin and large boot.

By choosing an MPV, you can save money and still get a reliable, versatile vehicle that meets your family’s needs.

Source: haveyoursayza / Michelle Muir