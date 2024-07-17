Motoring
Seven-seater MPVs: Family rides that won’t break the bank
Many people want an SUV, but of course not everyone’s budget can manage such an expensive vehicle.
South African families, are you ready to ditch the expensive SUVs? AutoTrader reveals budget-friendly, seven-seater multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) that start at under R200 000.
Spacious and practical
MPVs offer a compact exterior with a surprisingly roomy interior, perfect for families, and although new MPVs offer excellent value, there are many deals in the used-car market.
Top budget-friendly picks
Renault Triber (Starting at under R200 000)
- Seats: 7 (though the last row is a tight squeeze).
- Fuel-efficient 1.0-litre engine.
- Basic safety features (ABS, two airbags).
- Cavernous cargo space with folded seats.
Toyota Rumion/Suzuki Ertiga (Starting at R276 410)
- Spacious middle row and good fuel economy.
- Powerful 1.5-litre engine (77kW, 138Nm).
- Standard safety features (ABS, stability control).
- Higher-spec models offer luxuries like push-button start and climate control.
- Volkswagen Caddy (Starting at R346 210):
- Refined driving experience and comfortable ride.
- More powerful 1.6-litre engine (81kW, 152Nm).
- It comes at a higher price but comes with better sound insulation and creature comforts.
Don’t forget
Mitsubishi Xpander: Another budget-friendly option with a spacious cabin and large boot.
By choosing an MPV, you can save money and still get a reliable, versatile vehicle that meets your family’s needs.
Source: haveyoursayza / Michelle Muir