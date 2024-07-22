Omoda C5s get stylish wraps courtesy of local fashion brand

To celebrate its first year, Omoda has partnered with Khosi Nkosi, a renowned fashion brand. Together, they’ve unveiled a collection of eye-catching car-wrap designs.

Looking for a new or used Omoda? Find it here with CARmag!

Khosi Nkosi’s signature style – a vibrant blend of contemporary fashion and African heritage – perfectly complements Omoda’s #ArtInMotion philosophy. This tagline isn’t just a catchy slogan; it reflects the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries and creating vehicles that are as much art forms as they are machines.

The collaboration brings Khosi Nkosi’s unmistakable designs to life on the sleek curves of the C5. Three unique wraps, each embodying Omoda’s celebration of cultural diversity through design, have been created. ‘Thando’, which means ‘love’, captures the essence of connection, while ‘Unathi’ reflects the spirit of togetherness. Finally, ‘Nkosazane’, translates to ‘African princess’, adding a touch of regal flair.

But Omoda isn’t just unveiling these designs – they’re giving the power to the people. Fans of the foundling brand have the chance to vote for their favourite wrap and even submit their own creations for a chance to be featured alongside Khosi Nkosi’s work.

Related: Omoda C5 Style Lands in SA as Sub-R400k Entry-level Model

“We believe this collaboration will resonate with South Africans who see fashion as a way to express themselves,” says Omoda marketing specialist Lungelo Zwane. “It aligns perfectly with our focus on creating a modern and stylish lifestyle for our drivers.” The synergy between the two brands is undeniable. Just like Khosi Nkosi seamlessly blends tradition with modern trends, Omoda combines automotive artistry with cutting-edge technology and engineering.

This fusion of fashion and automotive passion came to life on July 13 at a unique Breakfast Run event. Omoda’s exclusive fan club, the O-Club, got a firsthand look at the wraps and the chance to celebrate the brand’s success. Over 140 Omoders, including influencers like DJ Zinhle, Thandokazi Mashalaba, and Mohale, joined the impressive convoy of over 100 cars. “The turnout exceeded our expectations,” adds Zwane. “It’s exciting to see how quickly Omoda is establishing itself in South Africa.”

This collaboration is more than just a cool collection of car wraps. It’s a testament to Omoda’s innovative spirit and its commitment to creating a unique brand experience that celebrates self-expression and cultural connection.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Omoda C5s Get Stylish Wraps Courtesy of Local Fashion Brand appeared first on CAR Magazine.