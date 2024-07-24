Hino South Africa retains platinum crown in dealer satisfaction awards

For the sixth consecutive year, Hino South Africa has secured a platinum award, the highest accolade in the National Automobile Dealers’ Association’s (NADA) Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) Awards. This year’s win is impressive, as they achieved a record-breaking score of over 90%, the first brand to do so in the survey’s history.

A testament to strong partnerships

The DSI, conducted by NADA since 2008, is a key benchmark for dealer satisfaction within the South African automotive industry. Itumeleng Segage, the general manager of Hino SA, attributes this achievement to the exceptional collaboration between Hino and its dealer network. “Winning platinum for the sixth time and achieving the highest score ever recorded is a remarkable feat. It highlights the exceptional working relationship between Hino and our 63 dedicated dealers.”

Mutual success through outstanding service

Bobby Pringle, the chairperson of the Hino South Africa dealer council, echoes Segage’s sentiment, emphasising the shared focus on customer satisfaction. “These results showcase the incredible teamwork between Hino SA and its dealers. Our collective goal is to exceed customer expectations through outstanding service across all aspects of our business, ultimately contributing to the success of their transport operations.”

Product innovation drives growth

Pringle also highlights the positive impact of the new Hino 700 Series. “The introduction of the highly competitive Hino 700 Series last year has opened up new market opportunities, complementing the continued success of our established Hino 200, 300 and 500 ranges.”

Unmatched satisfaction in the commercial vehicle segment

Hino’s exceptional performance stands out in the competitive commercial vehicle market. Platinum DSI awards are reserved for brands exceeding 85% satisfaction, and Hino was the only commercial vehicle brand to achieve this distinction in 2024.

Overall industry improvement

This year’s DSI survey also saw a positive trend across the commercial vehicle segment, with the average score rising to a record-breaking 78.8 (up from 77.9 in 2023). This is a testament to the ongoing commitment to excellence within the South African commercial vehicle industry.

A comprehensive evaluation

The DSI survey assesses dealerships across 13 key areas, including dealer satisfaction, communication, used vehicle programmes, customer service initiatives, vehicle range and distribution, parts availability, warranty claims and dealer support.

Hino South Africa’s remarkable achievement in the 2024 DSI awards reinforces its dedication to fostering strong dealer partnerships and delivering exceptional customer service.

Source: MotorPress