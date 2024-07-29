JAC X200 line-up arrives in South Africa

JAC Motors has announced the introduction of two new derivatives to its local X200 line-up. Here’s what you can expect, including pricing and specs, from the turbodiesel newcomers.

Looking for your next new or used bakkie? Find it here with CARmag!

JAC Motors South Africa has now announced the introduction of two new turbodiesel derivatives to its local portfolio. The new X200 models’ 2.8l, turbocharged oil-burner churns out 68kW and 210N.m of torque, the latter of which is available from 1 800r/min to 2 000r/min. Exclusively coupled with a five-speed manual cog swapper, JAC Motors claims the four-cylinder unit sips, on average, 8.0l/100km.

Related: JAC T9 Bakkie Based SUV Coming to SA Early 2025

JAC X200 2.8l TDI pricing in South Africa

2.8l TDI 68kW 1.5-tonne Single Cab (A/C) – R339 900

2.8l TDI 68kW 1.3-tonne Double Cab (ABS, A/C and E/W) – R359 900

As standard, both models ship with a seven-year/200 000km warranty, which is made up of five-year/100 000km and two-year/100 000km warranties covering mechanical and drivetrain components, respectively.

Two body styles are available, single cab and double cab. The former and latter’s load bays measure 2 785mm and 2 215mm, respectively, with the width coming in at 1 650mm. The single and double cabs’ load beds can carry up to 1.5 and 1.3 tonnes, respectively.

Related: Review: JAC T9 4X4 Super Lux

As standard, the X200 features a rake-adjustable steering wheel; an audio system with a CD player, MP3 functionality, and Bluetooth; speakers fitted to the front doors; and air conditioning. The X200 double cab also features electric windows.

Looking for your next new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag!

The post The JAC X200 Bakkie Lineup Arrives in SA – Pricing and Spec appeared first on CAR Magazine.