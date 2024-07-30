Mossel Bay gears up for inaugural Santos Beach Auto Extremo

If you are a classic car enthusiast or collector, the Cape Town Waterfront and the inaugural Santos Beach Auto Extremo planned for September 1, 2024, will celebrate yesteryear on wheels.

This exclusive event promises to be a feast for the eyes, showcasing classic cars and modern supercars. Imagine iconic classics parked against a backdrop rivaling the world’s top car shows, like Villa D’Este on Lake Como or Pebble Beach in California. Add to that the breathtaking Mossel Bay scenery and you will enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Honouring heritage and excitement

The name, Santos Beach Auto Extremo, pays homage to the area’s rich history (referencing the Portuguese explorer Bartolomeu Dias’s landing) and the exhilarating spirit of supercars. Organisers Waldo and René Scribante, veterans of car shows and tours, aim to foster a connection between classic car aficionados and modern supercar owners, who often share a deep appreciation for automotive heritage.

A grand finale and touring opportunity

The event coincides with the final leg of an inaugural Southern Cape tour organised by the Mercedes-Benz Club. Starting in Paarl on August 30, the two-day tour takes participants through scenic routes like Franschhoek Pass, Bonnievale and Tradouw Pass before culminating at the Santos Beach Auto Extremo.

Focusing on sporty classics

While modern Ferraris, Porsches, Maseratis, Lamborghinis and other prestigious names will grace the event, the show’s main focus is on sporty classics across all makes. This aligns with the Southern Cape Old Car Club’s passion for showcasing the region’s automotive heritage.

A potential week-long festival in the making

Scribante envisions the Santos Beach Auto Extremo evolving into a week-long motoring festival, similar to the area’s popular Whale and Oyster Festivals. This year, however, the emphasis is on community and giving back. Local humanitarian organisations like The Lions, Round Table and NSRI will be present, benefitting from event proceeds alongside basic cost coverage. Participating car owners will also have the option to contribute charitable donations.

For more information about the event, visit the website.

Source: MotorPress