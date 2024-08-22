Enviro Automotive expands EV line-up in SA

Enviro Automotive is making significant strides in the South African battery-electric vehicle market, broadening its local reach through strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing both accessibility and affordability for prospective EV buyers.

As the official importer of DFSK, Dayun, and SRM electric vehicle ranges, Enviro Automotive has entered into a distribution agreement with WilGin Holdings, a well-established distributor of DFSK internal combustion engine vehicles and JMC products. This partnership will enable Enviro Automotive to offer its EV line-up through WilGin’s 18 nationwide dealerships, ensuring comprehensive after-sales service across the country.

Since introducing DFSK’s EC35 EV panel van and EC31 EV 1-tonne forward-cab bakkie to the South African market in 2022, Enviro Automotive has seen considerable market interest. The EC35, available in both two- and four-seater configurations, along with the EC31 bakkie, has rapidly gained traction, reflecting a growing shift towards electric vehicles in the region.

To support this momentum, Enviro Automotive has prioritised specialised training for technicians. Recognising the need for expertise in diagnosing and repairing new-generation EVs, the company has launched auto-electrical training initiatives. This training is crucial as the adoption of EVs accelerates, ensuring that technicians are well-prepared to service the growing number of electric vehicles on South African roads.

In a bid to further enhance service capabilities, Enviro Automotive has also collaborated with Bosch Service Stations, rolling out technician training programmes in key regions like Cape Town and Mbombela. With plans to extend this initiative nationwide, the company aims to ensure that its expanding EV line-up is supported by a robust network of skilled professionals.

Beyond its current partnerships, Enviro Automotive is actively pursuing licensing agreements with automotive dealer groups and independent dealerships. This approach, which leverages existing dealership networks, is designed to avoid the need to establish new infrastructure, thereby keeping retail prices competitive. Additionally, the company is exploring collaborations with fleet management companies to make its eco-friendly vehicles more accessible to businesses across the country.

Technical director Gawie Brink highlighted the significance of these partnerships, noting that they align with Enviro Automotive’s mission to facilitate the transition to sustainable energy solutions. “Our growing distribution and service agreements are crucial in helping organisations and consumers reduce their carbon footprints while benefiting from cost-effective green energy solutions,” Brink said.

Looking ahead, Enviro Automotive has announced the upcoming launch of the DFSK EC75 EV panel van, set to debut in the final quarter of 2024. The EC75, which offers higher specifications than its predecessor, is powered by a 70kW motor and a 50.38kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, providing a range of over 300km. This launch, alongside the introduction of the Dayun Yuehu S5 Mini SUV and the SRM T3 EV 1.6-tonne workhorse, underscores Enviro Automotive’s commitment to leading the South African EV market.

Managing director Gideon Wolvaardt emphasised the importance of these developments, stating: “Our strategic partnerships are pivotal in driving the adoption of affordable battery-electric vehicles across South Africa, ensuring that customers receive exceptional support and service as we expand into new markets.”

