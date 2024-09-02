Toyota all about inclusive mobility at 2024 Paris Paralympics

At the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Toyota is showcasing its commitment to inclusive mobility through the Toyota Inclusive Mobility Park. Located near the Eiffel Tower, this innovative space opened on July 24 and will be open to the public from September 9-10.

This serves as a platform for demonstrating Toyota’s vision of ‘Mobility for All’, aligning with its transformation into a comprehensive mobility company.

The park highlights Toyota’s dedication to accessibility with various mobility solutions. Among these is the Accessible People Mover, a battery-electric vehicle designed to assist in transporting athletes and spectators around the Athletes Village and competition sites. Additionally, last-mile solutions such as the C+Walk S, C+Walk T, and Yosh-E provide compact and user-friendly options for urban environments.

Toyota is also showcasing groundbreaking innovations from its partners. These include the Genny, a self-balancing personal transporter, and Eppur’s pioneering wheelchair brake system. Another highlight is the hydrogen cartridge technology, demonstrated through a cargo bike that utilises this clean energy source.

Glenn Crompton, the vice-president of marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, emphasised the significance of these innovations. “Toyota’s role as the worldwide mobility partner for the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee is reflected in these cutting-edge mobility products. We are committed to enhancing the games experience for everyone involved,” he stated.

Toyota’s support extends beyond the park, as the company backs two South African Paralympians: Puseletso Mabote, who competes in athletics, and Louzanne Coetzee, who participates in marathons and 1 500m events. Crompton expressed pride in their achievements and reaffirmed Toyota’s dedication to supporting their journey.

The Global Team Toyota Athletes Programme embodies Toyota’s philosophy that mobility is not just about vehicles but about overcoming challenges and realising dreams. The ‘Start Your Impossible’ campaign highlights this belief, celebrating athletes, their communities, and the collective effort behind their successes. Through this initiative, the motoring giant aims to inspire and empower individuals to achieve the extraordinary.

