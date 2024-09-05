Ford reveals official pricing for new Mustang in South Africa

Ford South Africa has announced pricing for the highly anticipated new seventh-generation Mustang, set to launch in October. Continuing a 60-year-old legacy, the newcomer still retains the rumble of a naturally aspirated V8 and the classic lines of a two-door coupe.

Related: A Look Back on 60 Years of the Ford Mustang

Dubbed as the ‘most exhilarating version yet’, Ford mentions that the latest Mustang owes its interior styling to a fighter jet-inspired digital cockpit. That aside, under the bonnet remains a five-litre V8 engine that is offered in different states of tune depending on the grade.

Looking for a new or used Ford? Find it here with CARmag!

A two-model strong line-up will arrive with a GT Fastback being the first and the Dark Horse slated for a Q4 arrival. The atmospheric unit has been tuned to produce 328kW and 540Nm in the new GT while the Dark Horse has a power output of 372kW.

Related: New Ford Mustang Trots Into SA — What to Expect

Ford has only unveiled the pricing on the aforementioned GT which will be available from October and as anticipated by CAR Magazine, it will cost R1.3m. It is worth noting that the GT comes standard with the Performance Pack, offering a range of track-focused features designed to enhance the driving experience.

Ford Mustang pricing

Mustang GT Fastback 5.0L V8 10AT – R1 300 000

Included as standard is a four-year/120 000km Ford warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15 000km or annually, whichever occurs first. Ford further adds that customers have the option of purchasing an extended Ford Protect Service or Maintenance plan upgrade at the dealership. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200 000km, while the Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Ford Reveals Official Pricing for New Mustang in South Africa appeared first on CAR Magazine.