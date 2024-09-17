GAC Motor enters South African market with strong partnership

GAC Motor, a leading Chinese automaker, has officially entered the South African market, in partnership with Salvador Caetano.

Salvador Caetano, a renowned automotive group with a rich history dating back to 1946, brings extensive experience and a commitment to quality to the partnership. Their expertise in the automotive industry, coupled with GAC Motor’s innovative products, promises to deliver a strong value proposition to South African customers.

Expanding product range

GAC Motor has already launched the GS3 Emzoom in South Africa, and they have plans to introduce more models soon. This includes the recently launched Emkoo, which further expands its line-up and caters to diverse customer preferences.

Growing dealer network

To strengthen its presence in South Africa, GAC Motor is rapidly expanding its dealer network. They aim to have 30 dealerships nationwide within the next 18 months and 40 dealerships within three years. This expansion will enhance accessibility and provide comprehensive sales and service support.

Commitment to quality and customer satisfaction

GAC Motor South Africa prioritises craftsmanship, durability and quality in their vehicles. They offer a comprehensive customer promise that includes:

• National mobile technician: For convenient on-site service

• Parts supply: A six-month supply of parts with quick delivery

• 24-hour roadside assistance: For peace of mind

• Five-year warranty and service plan: For long-term reliability

A bright future

With a strong partnership, a growing product line-up and an expanding dealer network, GAC Motor South Africa is well-positioned to significantly impact the South African automotive market. Their commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and innovation bodes well for their future success.

Source: QuickPic