Watch: Sketchiest moments from Goodwood Revival 2024

The editing team at the Goodwood Revival Meeting has uploaded some of the wildest bits of the 2024 edition, which includes some drenched circuit action featuring serious sideways action of some priceless pieces of machinery in the various trophies hosted throughout the racing event. These include Fords, Ferraris, Jaguars and plenty of other classics that are being used the way they were created to be.

As many car owners and racers during the events state, it is better to put them to use than have them gathering dust in a garage collection. With very little alteration from their original forms, this provides a peek into the past for younger viewers, watching vehicles that are in some cases over a century old battle tooth and nail.

Watch the 16 wildest moments at the Goodwood Revival of 2024 below!

