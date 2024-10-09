Summer sun, spring clean: Get your car summer ready!

The weather might be unpredictable, but summer is officially here. It’s time to ditch the winter grime and get your car prepped for those scenic picnics, outdoor concerts, and family getaways.

The Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA) recommends a thorough spring clean for your car, inside and out. But don’t stop there! A professional service at an accredited workshop is crucial for a safe and enjoyable summer.

Why a service is essential

Dewald Ranft, MIWA’s chairperson, emphasises: “A clean car won’t hide engine problems. While basic car knowledge is helpful, leave complex repairs to accredited workshops.”

DIY repairs beyond your skillset can jeopardise insurance claims and warranties. A full service at an accredited workshop identifies potential issues before they become expensive problems.

What a good service covers

For peace of mind on your summer adventures, a good workshop will check these key areas:

Wheel alignment : This ensures a balanced ride, even tyre wear and better fuel efficiency.

This ensures a balanced ride, even tyre wear and better fuel efficiency. Tyre rotation and balancing: This extends tyre life and improves ride smoothness and safety.

Oil change: Essential for engine life.

Brake check: Ensures safe stopping for unexpected situations.

Battery inspection: To avoid being stranded with a flat battery.

Fuel injection cleaning (optional): This restores performance and removes debris.

Wiper blade check: Ensures clear visibility for safe driving.

Benefits go beyond looks

A proper spring clean isn’t just about aesthetics. It extends the life of your upholstery and interior, potentially boosting resale value.

Don’t fancy DIY cleaning?

Many workshops offer professional car cleaning services, returning your car spotless when you collect it after its service.

