WesBank and GAC Motor South Africa form strategic alliance

WesBank and GAC Motor South Africa have partnered to provide vehicle financing solutions for GAC customers in the country.

Ghana Msibi and Leslie Ramsoomar.

WesBank, South Africa’s leading vehicle and asset finance provider, has formed a strategic alliance with GAC Motor South Africa.

This partnership will enable GAC Motor dealers to offer a comprehensive range of financing options to their customers.

Through GAC Motor Finance, a product of WesBank, customers can easily apply for vehicle finance and benefit from competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms. Additionally, WesBank will provide floorplan finance to GAC Motor dealers, allowing them to efficiently manage their inventory.

“We are excited to partner with GAC Motor South Africa and contribute to the growth of the automotive industry in South Africa,” said Ghana Msibi, the CEO of WesBank. “Our partnership will provide customers with access to high-quality, affordable vehicles from GAC Motor.”

Leslie Ramsoomar, the managing director of GAC Motor South Africa, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting WesBank’s long-term commitment and support.

The alliance will also help GAC Motor South Africa introduce its new models to the South African market. The Emkoo and Emzoom are expected to be followed by the Aion Y, a fully electric crossover with a range of up to 490km.

Source: MotorPress

