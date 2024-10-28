Chery edges into bakkie segment with KP11 prototype reveal

Chery’s KP11 prototype made a discreet debut on the sidelines of the 2024 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, China, marking a significant new direction for the brand.

Surprisingly, Chery chose not to spotlight the concept on its usual social media channels, keeping the reveal low-key despite the vehicle’s clear readiness for production. The KP11 prototype, with blacked-out windows, appears to be a static display model, suggesting an absence of interior and mechanical components at this stage. Nevertheless, its exterior design is unmistakably close to production-ready, hinting that Chery’s final iteration won’t stray far from the prototype’s bold look.

At the front, the KP11 embraces a prominent, oversized grille with imposing ‘Chery’ lettering in a dark grey finish. The nose incorporates modern split LED headlights reminiscent of the Isuzu MU-X, complementing a rugged bumper equipped with an aluminium-style skid plate, which enhances its off-road aesthetic.

Viewed from the side, the KP11’s styling reflects the popular bakkie design language. Strong fenders extend over boxy wheel arches, while all-terrain tyres and notable ground clearance emphasise its durability and capability. Its dual-cab structure includes traditional door handles and black cladding along the sides, reinforcing its robust appearance. Notably, the prototype at the summit featured a bed-mounted hard top, complete with an extendable awning, highlighting its outdoor utility. The rear design mirrors the front’s boldness, with striking LED taillights and large ‘Chery’ lettering embossed into the tailgate – a clear nod to the brand’s Chinese origins.

Judging by the KP11’s dimensions, it appears poised to enter the highly competitive midsize bakkie segment, where it would face off against established players like the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton, Nissan Navara, Isuzu D-Max, and the newly introduced GWM P500. This size similarity to the Ford Ranger suggests Chery’s ambitions to challenge mainstream competitors head-on. While powertrain details remain undisclosed, there is speculation that the KP11 might offer a 2l PHEV engine in its petrol variant, potentially making it a more eco-conscious choice in the segment.

Alongside the KP11, Chery hinted at developing a second pickup based on the Tiggo Cross-platform they call it a ‘Passenger Pick up with a twist’, catering to a slightly different customer segment. Expected to be equipped with a 1.5l turbocharged engine from the Tiggo 4 Pro, this model could deliver approximately 108kW and 210N.m of torque. Power would likely be directed to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, positioning it as a versatile, urban-friendly option within Chery’s line-up.

Chery’s move toward both a full-size KP11 and a smaller, Tiggo Cross-based pickup reveals its intent to offer a wide-ranging line-up, potentially catering to diverse customer needs and markets. For South Africa, where the love of bakkies runs deep, this dual offering could align well with local preferences. If Chery’s hints come to fruition, it won’t be long before the brand has a presence across both the midsize and compact pickup markets, bringing fresh competition and variety to South African bakkie enthusiasts.

