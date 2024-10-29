Rolls-Royce marks 60th anniversary of ‘Goldfinger’ with unique Phantom

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a remarkable one-of-one Phantom Extended to mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic James Bond film, Goldfinger.

Named the Phantom Goldfinger, this model not only reflects the elegance of the film’s original 1937 Phantom III but also brings an imaginative touch, laden with bespoke features that recall some of the film’s most memorable moments.

“Witnessing how our Bespoke Collective seized upon the idea of celebrating 60 years of the film has been truly remarkable; this fantastic story has been masterfully explored in Phantom Goldfinger’s exquisite design,” said Rolls-Royce’s regional director Boris Weletzky. “The creativity extended far beyond the making of the motor car, as we curated extraordinary experiences for the client and their family, all while staying true to the spirit of the Goldfinger theme.”

One of the most distinctive elements of the Phantom Goldfinger is its exterior, where vintage-inspired yellow paint mirrors the original Sedanca de Ville driven by Goldfinger. A two-tone black and yellow scheme runs seamlessly across the car’s body and the signature Spirit of Ecstasy is plated with 18-carat gold in a nod film’s gold-obsessed villain; Auric Goldfinger.

Inside, the attention to detail is exceptional. The Phantom features gold accents throughout the cabin, including an 18-carat gold vault in the centre console and even gold-finished air vents, speaker grilles, and ‘organ stops’ for the HVAC. The tread plates are similarly gilded and stamped with the Goldfinger film font, while a 24-carat gold VIN plaque ends fittingly in 007.

Related: Rolls Royce Spectre expected to cost R10 million

The Phantom’s bespoke design extends to a specially crafted gallery, a feature unique to Rolls-Royce that spans the dashboard. This version showcases a hand-drawn contour map of Switzerland’s Furka Pass, where Bond famously trailed Goldfinger in the movie. It’s created from darkened stainless steel with precise contour lines that reveal a gold surface beneath. “The final creation is a testament to the power of collaboration and the extraordinary ability of our designers, craftspeople, and engineers,” remarked Chris Brownridge, the chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Designed to match the stars over the Furka Pass on the film’s last day of shooting, Rolls-Royce artisans added a total of 719 glowing ‘stars’ and a series of eight ‘shooting stars’, all finished in gold, to the Starlight Headliner. Rear picnic tables are adorned with a fictional map of Fort Knox in 22-carat gold, referencing Goldfinger’s fictional plot to infiltrate the US gold reserve.

Another nod to the classic film comes in the form of a gold-plated golf putter mounted inside the boot lid, paying homage to the club used by Goldfinger in his memorable game with Bond. Rolls-Royce has even included umbrellas in the doors, finished in the same red, blue, green, and yellow pattern as Goldfinger’s iconic umbrella.

“Bringing Phantom Goldfinger into being was one of the Bespoke Collective’s greatest creative journeys to date. The elegant and whimsical features that reference the film’s most memorable moments are an exquisite demonstration of the power of Bespoke in adding a new chapter to an existing story,” said Bespoke designer at Rolls-Royce Nick Rhodes.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Rolls-Royce marks 60th anniversary of Goldfinger with a unique, one-off Phantom appeared first on CAR Magazine.