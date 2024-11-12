Mahindra to redouble its South African production investment

Currently celebrating its 20th anniversary in South Africa, our market is the largest for Mahindra outside India. Wholly owned by its Mumbai head office, Mahindra South Africa operates from 94 dealerships nationwide.

Coinciding with this anniversary, the brand’s Dube Trade Port assembly line recently produced its 20 000th Pik Up derivative since opening in 2018. All locally derived versions of the popular Pik Up Karoo editions (Dusk, Dawn, Storm, and Dew) are assembled at this plant. Mahindra South Africa CEO Rajesh Gupta used the occasion of this milestone to announce that Mahindra and Automotive Investment Holdings will soon enter the next phase of their journey by starting production on a brand-new assembly line. This facility will cover 14 000 m² and redouble Mahindra’s investment in South Africa.

With a three-model local SUV portfolio, all priced below R500 000, a new flagship XUV700 Black Edition introduces a premium black exterior package, including 18-inch alloy wheels and a black leather interior.

While it remains to be seen whether Mahindra will find capacity within its growing order books to export the recently announced Thar Roxx to markets outside India, the brand’s 2023 conference in Cape Town showcased plans for introducing a flexible platform to underpin future all-electric and hybrid products (made possible through a collaboration with BYD) and an impressive-looking global Pik Up concept set to compete with the Ford Ranger.

