New Omoda models coming to SA in 2025

In 2025, Chery subsidiary brand Omoda will launch two new models in South Africa. Here’s a closer look at the upcoming C7 and C9 PHEV.

C7

Positioned between the C5 and C9 — the latter gaining a plug-in hybrid variant (see below) in 2025 — the Omoda C7 measures 4 621mm in length, 1 872mm in width, 1 673mm in height, and 2 700mm between the axles. The leather-trimmed interior will feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 14-speaker sound system.

C9 PHEV

Omoda introduced the C9, including the all-wheel-drive Explore derivative, to South Africa in October. Soon, a plug-in hybrid variant of the automaker’s flagship SUV will join the range. The current non-electrified line-up features a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 192kW and 400Nm of torque. The PHEV variant, however, will pair a 1.5-litre petrol engine with three electric motors.

As a reminder, Omoda’s sister brand Jaecoo will introduce three brand-new models — the J5 compact crossover, the all-electric J6 SUV for ‘adventure-minded’ consumers, and the flagship J8 SUV — along with a PHEV derivative of the J7, to South Africa in the next 12 months.

