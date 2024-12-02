Aston Martin Valkyrie production coming to an end

Aston Martin has announced that the production of its stunning V12 hypercar, the Valkyrie, is set to conclude soon. With a production run of just three years, the final unit will be completed by the end of 2024, marking the end of an era for this extraordinary machine.

As confirmed by spokesperson Morgan Theys in a statement to Motor Authority, Aston Martin has produced 275 Valkyries, which include 150 coupes, 85 Spiders, and 40 track-focused Valkyrie AMR Pro variants.

The Valkyrie, powered by a formidable 6.5l V12 hybrid engine, delivers an impressive 850kW, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds. Its performance credentials were recently showcased when it set a new production car lap record at Silverstone, clocking in at an astonishing one minute 56.42 seconds, with Darren Turner behind the wheel. The car’s exceptional handling and grip can be attributed to the aerodynamic expertise of renowned designer Adrian Newey.

Looking ahead, Aston Martin is gearing up for an exciting transition as it prepares to compete in the IMSA and World Endurance Championship with the Valkyrie LMH. This move signifies a commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation in motorsport.

The Valkyrie, with its limited production numbers and cutting-edge technology, has already established itself as a contemporary classic. With the final units being produced, this hypercar will soon become a coveted collector’s item, symbolising Aston Martin’s engineering prowess and commitment to high-performance vehicles. As it bows out, the Valkyrie leaves an indelible mark on the automotive landscape, celebrated for its extreme performance and pioneering design.

