Toyota ending production of GR Supra with more powerful ‘A90 Final Edition’

Toyota has handed the GR Supra a boost in power and torque, and, notably, revealed a special version dubbed the ‘A90 Final Edition’. Here’s what you can expect…

Looking for a new or used Toyota? Find it here with CARmag!

Toyota Gazoo Racing has whipped the wraps off a ‘partially upgraded’ GR Supra, with Toyota’s motorsport arm handing the rear-wheel-driven coupé’s inline-six a boost in power and torque. However, considering the latter increases, ‘partially upgraded’ seems a rather humble statement to make.

Related: Review: Toyota GR Supra – CPS 2024

See, the ‘partially upgraded’ GR Supra produces 320kW and 570N.m. Compared with the standard model, that’s increases of 35kW and 70N.m. The latter has been achieved thanks to a revised intake-air path, in addition to the adoption of a low-back-pressure catalyst (to reduce pressure loss). The result: Improved response and acceleration (the company has, however, yet to release an official 0-100km/h sprint time).

Notably, the company has also announced the GR Supra ‘A90 Final Edition’, a special model with a limited production run of only 300 examples. As its name would suggest, this will be the final version of the GR Supra. The special-edition model’s KW suspension setup, which features adjustable dampers, has been carried over from the GR Supra GT4 racer. The latter arrangement features 16 rebound stages and a dozen compression stages for accommodating a variety of driving conditions. Strengthened fore and aft stabilisers, rubber bushings for the front lower and control arms, are also present.

Related: It’s The End For BMW’s Z4, But What About The Toyota Supra?

On top of these upgrades, the steering setup has been optimised, and the camber angle of the front and rear wheels has been updated for more direct steering and improved grip, respectively. In addition, the updated model’s Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres are 10% wider than the items fitted to the standard car. The updated car has also gained an Akrapovič titanium muffler.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Toyota is Ending Production of the GR Supra With More Powerful ‘A90 Final Edition’ appeared first on CAR Magazine.