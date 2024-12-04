Protect your investment: The importance of vehicle tracking

A reliable tracking device fitted to your vehicle provides peace of mind, whether you’re commuting to work or managing a fleet of vehicles.

Why is vehicle tracking important?

• Enhanced security: Vehicle tracking systems deter theft and help recover stolen vehicles.

• Reduced insurance premiums: Many insurance companies offer discounts to vehicles equipped with tracking devices.

• Improved fleet management: Businesses can optimise routes, monitor driver behaviour and reduce fuel costs.

• Emergency assistance: In case of accidents or breakdowns, tracking devices can help locate and assist drivers.

What to consider when selling or scrapping a vehicle:

When selling or scrapping a vehicle with a tracking device, it’s crucial to follow the correct procedures:

• Transfer of ownership: If the buyer is interested in taking over the tracking service, contact your provider to initiate the transfer process.

• Contract termination: If the buyer declines the tracking service, you can terminate your contract. However, cancellation fees may apply.

• Vehicle accident: In case of an accident, inform your insurer and tracking provider. The device may need to be inspected or replaced.

• Device removal and deactivation: If the vehicle is written off, contact your tracking provider to arrange for device removal and service cancellation.

By taking these steps, you can ensure that your vehicle tracking device continues to provide value and security, even after you’ve sold or scrapped your vehicle.

Remember, investing in a reliable tracking device is a wise decision that can protect your investment and provide peace of mind.

Source: Cathy Findley PR