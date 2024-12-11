Locally built Polo Vivo achieves 4-star Global NCAP rating

Since its launch in 2010, the Polo Vivo has become a dominant player in the entry-level hatchback market. Developed and manufactured locally at the Kariega Plant in the Eastern Cape, it has consistently been South Africa’s best-selling passenger car, with over 500 000 units sold across the local and Sub-Saharan African markets.

Volkswagen has revealed that it has earned a four-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP), an independent organisation focused on vehicle safety and promoting the adoption of United Nations motor vehicle safety standards. This rating positions the new Polo Vivo as one of the safest cars in its category according to the automaker.

“The Polo Vivo is one of the best-selling models in South Africa. It is therefore very satisfying to see the positive and constructive reaction from Volkswagen in offering safety feature improvements for the new version of the car,” said David Ward, the executive president of the Towards Zero Foundation.

Designed specifically for African markets, the new Polo Vivo underwent Global NCAP’s 2024 assessment, scoring four stars for Adult Occupancy Protection and three stars for Child Occupancy Protection. Key safety features contributing to the four-star rating include driver and passenger seat belt recognition with an audible warning, Electronic Stability Control, dual front airbags for driver and passenger, front side airbags (head and chest protection), standard in Style and GT variants and optional in Life derivatives. The car also meets Global NCAP standards for child seat compatibility and ISOFIX systems.

“Volkswagen’s commitment to safety is unwavering, and this recognition underscores our dedication to providing our customers with reliable and safe vehicles. The impressive performance in Global NCAP’s rigorous testing protocol demonstrates the level of active and passive safety features available in the new Polo Vivo,” said Niels Wichmann, the brand head of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

