Pricing: Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and 76 2.8 GD-6 gain manual gearbox

In a bid to broaden the appeal of the Land Cruiser 70 Series, Toyota South Africa has introduced a manual gearbox to the single-cab and Station Wagon derivatives boasting the automaker’s tried-and-tested GD-6 diesel engine option. Here’s how much you can expect to pay…

When the updated Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series launched in South Africa earlier in 2024, the big news was that each model range — the 79 single- and double-cab derivatives, and 76 Station Wagon — has gained the Japanese automaker’s tried-and-tested 2.8 GD-6 diesel engine option, exclusively coupled with a six-speed automatic gearbox. However, in a bid to broaden the appeal of the Land Cruiser 70 Series line-up, Toyota has now expanded its Land Cruiser 79 and 76 Series ranges by giving customers the option of having this powertrain with a five-speed manual transmission.

As a reminder, the 2.8 GD-6 coupled with the automatic ‘box produces 150kW and 500Nm of torque, the latter of which is available from a mere 1 600r/min to 2 800r/min. The manual-equipped 2.8 GD-6 models’ power output matches the automatic variants’. The manual models, however, churn out 450Nm. In manual guise, the full complement of torque is available from 2 400r/min to 3 000r/min.

Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series 2.8 GD-6 manual price

Currently, the only Land Cruiser 70 Series models employing Toyota’s 2.8 GD-6 and five-speed manual transmission come in the shape of the single-cab bakkie (79) and Station Wagon (76), priced from R887 000 and R969 800, respectively. This makes each of these manual-equipped variants R30 100 less expensive than their 2.8 GD-6 automatic counterparts. The double-cab 79 equipped with the 2.8 GD-6 oil-burner remains only available with a six-speed automatic cog swapper. The latter derivative is priced from R1 009 000.

All 70 Series Land Cruiser models are offered with a three-year/100 000km warranty and an optional service plan spanning a similar duration and distance.

Land Cruiser 79 2.8 GD-6 S/C MT — R887 000

R887 000 Land Cruiser 76 2.8 GD-6 SW MT — R969 800

