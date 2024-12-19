Chinese-owned MG confident of success with SA comeback

Looking for your next new and used vehicle? Search here with CARmag.

Those with a keen eye may have noticed MG’s branding outside several dealerships in South Africa, with some possibly taking a second glance to confirm they have, indeed, just seen the British marque’s iconic octagon emblem above a local showroom floor. Well, your eyes didn’t deceive you — following an eight-year absence from the South African market, MG, who is celebrating its centenary in 2024, is back in South Africa! And, with its comeback, the company is more confident than ever in its local operations, emphasising its long-term commitment to the South African automotive industry.

“MG is 100% committed to the South African market. Backed by SAIC Motor […] MG has a robust foundation for sustainable growth. The brand’s arrival in South Africa is a strategic long-term investment,” said Sky Zhang, the general manager of MG Motor South Africa.

“SAIC’s infrastructure and resources are dedicated to ensuring local stability, from comprehensive service and support networks to a firm investment in local job creation and partnerships. Our goal is to make MG a reliable presence in South Africa and provide our customers with peace of mind, knowing that they can count on MG for years to come.”

Further emphasising the firm’s commitment to the South African market and, especially, its customers, Zhang stated that the manufacturer’s goal is ‘to set a new standard’ for after-sales support and reliability.

The company is launching its local operations with 30 dealers and a product portfolio comprising a trio of models: The ZS, a budget-oriented, compact crossover/SUV; the HS, a midsize SUV; and the Cyberster, a striking, all-electric roadster. However, the manufacturer has mentioned that it plans to introduce more models in the coming two years.

“We’ve placed a strong emphasis on tailoring our offerings to meet the specific tastes of local consumers, engineering these likes and dislikes into our design and engineering processes. This makes MG so much more than just an affordable car; it stands out as a brand designed for mainstream markets with a unique identity,” said Zhang.

In 2023, the marque recorded a global sales figure of ‘approximately’ 840 000 vehicles — 88% of which in markets outside of China. Now including South Africa, the local arm of MG says it is confident the firm will perform just as well in South Africa as it has in overseas markets.

