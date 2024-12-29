Ferrari’s F80 is Maranello to the max

Ferrari’s successor to the already eye-widening LaFerrari draws on winning motorsport ways to up the ante. All of the 799 examples, costing around R69m, have been accounted for.

Ferrari F80 fast facts

Powertrain: 3l V6 turbopetrol + three electric motors

Power: 883kW @ 8 750r/min

Torque: 1 075N.m @ 5 550r/min

Transmission: Eight-speed, dual-clutch

0 – 100km/h: 2.1 seconds

0 – 200km/h: 5.8 seconds

Top speed: 350km/h

Lightweight slate

Ferrari’s designs of late have divided opinion – with the likes of the 299 GTB and 12Cilindri arguably occupying polar ends of the aesthetic appeal scales – but with the F80 it could be argued that Ferrari has favoured functionality over cosmetic appeal. The construction of the car’s striking frame, which incorporates butterfly doors, takes a leaf out of F1’s book with the adoption of a multi-material construction.

The shell utilises lightweight, but incredibly strong, pre-preg carbon fibre, while other parts such as the body and tub are made of carbon fibre, and the front and rear subframes are made from aluminium. The upshot is a kerb weight of just 1 575kg.

Astounding Aero & poise

The new supercar also pushes aerodynamic efficiency to new heights never seen before on a Ferrari road car, and as a result it produces up to 1 000kg of downforce at 250km/h.

“The perfect balance between downforce and top speed was the basis for every design choice, giving shape to a suite of extreme solutions befitting a true supercar,” Ferrari said.

Its front end, which alone develops 460kg of downforce at 250km/h, was inspired by the aerodynamic concepts employed in Formula One and the World Endurance Championship. The rear end produces 590kg of downforce thanks to a complex rear wing-diffuser system that feeds off the downforce produced by the underbody. The F80 is also equipped with Ferrari’s most advanced suite of vehicle dynamic management systems.

The active suspension system has been totally re-engineered and features independent suspension at all four corners, actuated by four 48V electric motors.

Fire and electricity

Ferrari’s motorsport-derived F163CF 120° 3l V6 shares a number of common components with the 499P Le Mans racecar, including its direct fuel-injection system that allows the engine to rev to a stratospheric 9 000r/min, crankcase, and timing chains.

Featuring an e-turbo set-up that eliminates low-rev turbo lag, this unit alone generates 662kW. Supplemented by a trio of high-output electric motors manufactured entirely by Ferrari – a first for the company – this setup generates a frankly astonishing 883kW and 1 075N.m of torque. This unit can slingshot the F80 from standstill to 100km/h in just 2.1 seconds, with the 200km/h mark being breasted just 3.8 seconds later, on the way to a top speed of 350km/h.

Find the full feature in the January issue of CAR Magazine.

