Watch: Self-driving car jumps over pothole and road spikes

In a great leap forward for the motoring world, the U9 autonomously overcame some gritty challenges. The vehicle successfully jumped over a large pothole filled with water before navigating a series of road spikes while maintaining a speed of up to 120km/h. The magic behind this feat lies in the DiSus-X suspension system, which allows the car to dynamically adjust its ground clearance, making it capable of overcoming obstacles with agility.

The suspension system combines Intelligent Damping Body Control with Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control, providing the U9 with exceptional handling and stability. This technology is a game-changer, offering enhanced performance and safety by enabling real-time adjustments to the car’s ride height.

Underpinning these impressive performance specs is a powerful quad-motor configuration. Each of the U9’s wheels is powered by its own motor, collectively generating an astonishing 960kW. This configuration allows the supercar to rocket from 0 to 100km/h in a blistering 2.36s. Additionally, when given enough open road, the Yangwang U9 can reach a jaw-dropping top speed of 391.94km/h.

The successful execution of the leap test not only showcases the U9’s mechanical prowess but also exemplifies the strides being made in autonomous driving technology. As automakers like BYD continue to push the envelope in terms of innovation, vehicles such as the Yangwang U9 promise to redefine what’s possible, paving the way for safer and more exhilarating driving experiences.

BYD has officially launched in South Africa, however, this pinnacle supercar is not expected to land on local shores, but instead a continuation of passenger SUVs, sedans and even a bakkie later this year.

