KAMManufaktur, a Budapest-based restomod specialist, has introduced the 912c Targa, a modernised iteration of the classic soft-window Porsche it is based on.

Looking for a new or used Porsche? Find it here with CARmag!

Addressing customers’ demand for an open top KAMM 912c, KAMM’s Targa recreation utilises carbon fibre for the body panels, rollover hoops, mirror housings, seat backs and various structural elements. Thanks to the fitment of this lightweight material, including polycarbonate windows, the reimagined 912 Targa tips the scales at under 800kg.

Powering the 912c Targa is a re-engineered 2.0-litre air-cooled flat-four engine, replacing the original 912’s 1.6-litre unit. The new engine delivers 138kW and 204Nm of torque, and revs up until a redline of 7 200r/min. The powertrain is paired with a dog-leg five-speed gearbox, which features a limited-slip differential and a racing clutch.

Related: Road Test: Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé

To commemorate the model’s launch, KAMM has unveiled a special edition that’s based on a 1968 Porsche 912 Targa. This model is presented in a period-correct Tangerine colour scheme with a tobacco leather interior, adorned with Pasha trim inserts. Notable enhancements include Cibie spotlights and a carbon roof rack with a matching KAMM surfboard.

Each 912c Targa is completely bespoke, offering extensive customisation options for paint, interior trim and technical specifications. The launch edition is priced from €395 000 (a whopping R7.6m!).

Click here and browse thousands of new and used vehicles with CARmag!

The post KAMM’s Porsche 912c Targa Restomod is Built for the Beach appeared first on CAR Magazine.