Truck rollovers: Beyond human error

Commercial transport is the backbone of the economy, but the excessive cost of truck rollovers demands a multifaceted approach to safety.

Truck rollovers are catastrophic events, resulting in fatalities, injuries, cargo loss and substantial financial repercussions. “When passenger vehicles are involved, consequences can be significantly more devastating due to size difference,” explains Eugene Herbert, CEO of MasterDrive.

“Even if the crash involves another truck, loss of life is still common. A truck rollover often costs millions of rands, time off for injured drivers and numerous other expenses that far surpass expenses associated with passenger vehicle crashes.”

Road hazards: A significant contributor

A sizeable portion of rollovers occur on rural roads, often lacking safety features like centre barriers.

In South Africa, these roads present unique challenges: potholes, unpredictable pedestrians and animals, and inadequate road markings. These obstacles, coupled with the truck’s high centre of gravity, increase the risk of rollovers, especially when drivers are forced to make sudden or over-corrective manoeuvres.

Sloping roads: A hidden danger

Research indicates that rollovers are significantly more likely on even minor slopes. The severity of crashes increases dramatically when drivers are forced off the road onto a slope.

This highlights the need for heightened awareness and careful risk assessment, even for experienced drivers.

Weather’s impact

Adverse weather conditions contribute to a considerable number of truck crashes. While South Africa may experience less severe weather than some regions, precautions are still crucial.

Regular vehicle inspections, particularly of tyres and brakes, along with proper load securing, can mitigate risks associated with challenging weather.

A multifaceted approach to safety

Fleet managers must acknowledge that rollovers are complex events with multiple contributing factors. Focusing solely on driver error is insufficient.

By proactively addressing road hazards, providing comprehensive driver training, and implementing robust safety protocols, companies can significantly reduce the risk of these devastating incidents and ensure the safety of their drivers and the public.

