Hot hatch poll verdict: Here is South Africa’s favourite hot hatch

The Audi RS3 Sportback Quattro secured the top spot in a recent poll done by CAR Magazine, earning the highest number of votes.

With 31.95% of the total, it emerged as the clear favourite. Going from one of the most expensive to the most affordable on the market, the Suzuki Swift Sport trailed in second place with 28.91%, while the remaining options battled over the remaining percentages with the Volkswagen Golf 8R taking third with 7.19%

Audi RS3 Sportback Quattro – 31.95% Suzuki Swift Sport – 28.91% Volkswagen Golf R – 7.19% Mercedes-AMG A45s Hatch 4matic + – 6.36% Honda Civic Type R – 4.70% Toyota GR Corolla 1.6T GR-Four Core – 4.01% Toyota GR Yaris 1.6T GR-Four Rally – 3.73% Hyundai i30N – 3.32% BMW M135 xDrive – 2.90% Audi S3 Sportback quattro – 2.77% Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy EDC – 2.07% Volkswagen Polo GTI – 1.52% Mini John Cooper Works – 0.55%

The current turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine delivers an impressive 294 kW and 500 N.m of torque and in terms of trump cards, has the most cylinders and the highest displacement out of all on the list. According to Audi, this translates to a 0-100 km/h sprint of just 3.8 seconds with launch control engaged. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission remains standard, while the electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h can be increased to 290 km/h with the optional RS Dynamic Package Plus.

The Audi RS 3 features a new RS torque splitter, a first for the brand, enhancing the driving experience with improved dynamism and balance. This system replaces the traditional rear axle differential with an electronically controlled multiple-disc clutch on each rear driveshaft, enabling fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels. This results in increased stability and agility, particularly during dynamic driving. The torque splitter directs more torque to the outer rear wheel under a higher load, effectively minimizing understeer.

Standard features include 19-inch cast aluminium wheels in a 10-Y spoke design, with optional 5-Y spoke wheels with RS branding available. The RS’s racing-inspired design is further accentuated by a redesigned rear bumper with an integrated diffuser and an RS exhaust system featuring large oval tailpipes on either side.

The standard Black Styling Package adds carbon fibre-reinforced plastic to exterior elements like mirror caps, rocker panel inserts, and tailgate and roof edge spoilers for a sportier aesthetic. South African customers can choose the optional Black Styling Package Plus or Aluminum Styling Package Plus, which add either gloss black or matte aluminium accents, respectively. Eight exterior colours are offered, including the RS-exclusive Kyalami Green and Kemora Grey.

