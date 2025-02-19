College of Cape Town produces skilled motor mechanics for the future

The Retail Motor Industry (RMI) Organisation has applauded the College of Cape Town’s Athlone Campus for its successful automotive apprenticeship programme.

The campus offers a unique motor mechanic occupational certificate, developed in collaboration with industry experts who equips apprentices with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the modern automotive industry.

The three-year programme combines theoretical instruction with extensive practical training at leading dealerships and reputable independent workshops. Apprentices gain first-hand experience in areas such as diagnostics, engine repair and vehicle maintenance, utilising advanced tools and diagnostic software.

“The genuine commitment of our employer members is crucial,” says Louis van Huyssteen, national director of training for the RMI. “By providing real-world experience, employers not only contribute to the development of skilled artisans, but also create a positive and engaging learning environment for apprentices.”

The strong emphasis on practical training, coupled with dedicated mentorship from experienced mechanics, ensures that apprentices are well-prepared for the demands of the modern automotive industry.

The programme has achieved impressive results, with a high percentage of apprentices securing employment upon completion. Some graduates have even gone on to establish their successful businesses, contributing positively to the South African economy.

The RMI encourages employers to partner with the College of Cape Town to support the development of future generations of motor mechanics. By investing in these young individuals, employers can contribute to a skilled workforce and ensure the long-term sustainability of the South African automotive industry.

Source: Cathy Findley PR