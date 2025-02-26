Continental SportContact 7: The tyre of champions

With 150 years of tyre innovation, Continental is a leading name in ultra-high-performance tyres. The SportContact 7 represents the pinnacle of their expertise, engineered to deliver the ultimate driving experience, combining exceptional performance with safety and sustainability.

Building on the award-winning SportContact 6, the SportContact 7 offers shorter braking distances in wet and dry conditions, alongside enhanced handling on the road and track.

Original equipment and tuning partner

The SportContact 7’s exceptional grip and handling have made it the tyre of choice for leading high-performance car manufacturers, including Audi, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, who fit it as original equipment on their top-end models.

Brabus, known for its exclusive high-performance vehicles, has chosen the SportContact 7 as the standard fitment for its latest creation, the Brabus Rocket 1000. Based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the Rocket 1000 boasts a staggering 746kW and 1 820Nm. With a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 2.6-s and a limited top speed of 316km/h, it depends on the SportContact 7’s grip and handling to deliver its breathtaking performance.

Cutting-edge tyre technology

The SportContact 7 incorporates several revolutionary technologies:

• Macro block design: The connected block structure on the tyre’s outer shoulder maximises lateral force transmission during cornering.

• Adaptive pattern: This technology ensures consistent and safe handling in wet and dry conditions, even at high speeds.

• Tailored sizes: The SportContact 7 is available in bespoke sizes to suit different vehicle classes and weights.

• Force clustering: This technology optimises sidewall stability, grip under load, high-speed performance and handling for each specific tyre size.

• Harmonised BlackChili compound: The latest generation of resins combined with the renowned BlackChili compound creates an ultra-sticky compound for exceptional grip in all conditions. A low-void tread pattern further increases the contact area with the road, significantly enhancing performance.

These innovations combine to make the Continental SportContact 7 a truly exceptional tyre, providing drivers with precise control, outstanding feedback and unparalleled performance, whether they drive a hot hatchback, a powerful saloon or a supercar.

