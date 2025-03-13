Facelifted Audi Q7: Pricing and specs for SA

Visually, Audi claims the Q7 receives a more assertive front end by way of a redesigned Singleframe grille with vertical inlays and repositioned headlights. The rear gains revised lighting elements. New wheel designs and colour options enhance customisation.

Audi has further claimed that with the Q7, technological advancements have taken centre stage. HD Matrix LED headlights with laser high beams and selectable digital daytime running light signatures provide a distinctive visual identity. Optional digital OLED rear lights, also with selectable signatures, add a further layer of personalisation. A proximity indication feature, linked to driver assistance systems also enhances safety.

Interior space remains a key strength, with five and seven-seat configurations available. Luggage capacity is substantial, and the electrically powered tailgate is standard. New interior trims, colours, and stitching options elevate the cabin’s premium feel. Driving dynamics benefit from standard air suspension, adjustable ride height, and optional all-wheel steering.

Audi Q7 model range pricing

Q7 55 TFSI quattro Tiptronic Platinum Edition – R1 958 000

Q7 55 TFSI quattro Tiptronic Black Edition – R1 987 900

SQ7 TFSI quattro Tiptronic – R2 540 500

SQ7 TFSI quattro Tiptronic Black Edition – R2 574 500

Engine options include a 3.0-litre V6 petrol producing 250kW while the more potent and performance-focused SQ7 TFSI utilises a 4.0-litre V8, delivering 373kW. This can hurtle the SUV to 100km/h in 4.1s. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed tiptronic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. Considering the costs, which would you go for?

