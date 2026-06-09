Toyota retains lead as best-selling car brand in SA

In May 2026, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) retained its first-place lead among the top 10 best-selling car brands in SA. In the fifth month of the year, the local arm of the Japanese automaker recorded a total number of 10 667 new vehicles sold. The latter figure represents an overall 20.9% market share.

In the passenger-car segment, TSAM registered 6 609 units sold, accounting for a 17.9% market share. The Corolla Cross was the firm’s best-selling passenger car, with 1 210 units sold, followed by the Starlet, Urban Cruiser and Vitz, of which 992, 944 and 881 units were sold respectively.



A total number of 323 new Land Cruiser Prado units found homes in May 2026, while 103 new Land Cruiser 300 units left showroom floors. The new Land Cruiser FJ, which CAR Magazine sampled for an exclusive first drive ahead of its local launch, and bZ4X all-electric crossover/SUV performed well considering these two models only reached dealerships towards the end of May. The former and latter registered 127 and 33 units sold respectively. Lexus sold 89 units in total, with the NX, GX and LX accounting for 27, 26 and 16 units sold respectively.

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Toyota maintained a commanding 32.7% market share in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment. Of the 11 251 vehicles sold in the LCV segment, TSAM shifted 3 682 units. The Hilux remained South Africa’s best-selling vehicle, with 2 488 units sold in May. Other notable mentions include the Hiace and Land Cruiser Pick-up, of which 518 and 466 units were sold, respectively.

In the medium commercial vehicle (MCV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) segments – the former and latter of which recorded 718 and 2 231 industry sales, respectively – Toyota achieved a 31.6% market share in the MCV segment, with 227 units sold, and a 21.0% market share in the HCV segment, with 126 units sold.

Additionally, the parts division reported steady performance with almost two-million parts distributed locally and 349 917 pieces exported to international markets.

Said Leon Theron, the senior vice president of sales and marketing at TSAM: “Toyota’s continued leadership in May reflects the resilience of our business, the strength of our product portfolio and the unwavering commitment of our nationwide dealer network. The strong performance of key nameplates such as Hilux, Corolla Cross and Starlet demonstrates Toyota’s ability to meet the diverse mobility needs of our customers.

“Additionally, the growing sales of our new-energy vehicle portfolio, especially hybrids, supports and solidifies our multi-pathway approach. Despite several mounting headwinds, we are incredibly proud of the work that our teams and stakeholders executed in May. To our new customers, welcome to the Toyota family. To our current customers we appreciate your continued support.”

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