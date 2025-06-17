Motoring

Hyundai goes aero-mad with Pikes Peak-prepped Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai and Evasive Motorsports have transformed an Ioniq 5 N with extreme aero and weight reduction for this weekend's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

22 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read
Image: Hyundai

There is plenty of motorsport happening today, including Formula 1 and Le Mans, but here is a look at something that takes aero to another level. Hyundai and Evasive Motorsports have prepared a bespoke Ioniq 5 N for this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on Sunday.

Looking for a new or used Hyundai? Find it here with CARmag!

Driving duties fall to Rob Walker, a Pikes Peak veteran who previously ran a Scion FR-S. The car has been overhauled specifically for the 103rd running of the event. Evasive Motorsports calls it their ‘most ambitious EV project to date’, and that’s not just marketing talk. The Ioniq 5 N has dropped 227kg thanks to a fully stripped cabin and extensive use of carbon fibre. That includes new doors, a custom tailgate, and other lightweight components.

Finding race-ready parts for the Ioniq 5 N wasn’t easy. With limited aftermarket support, Evasive turned to Japanese aero firm Voltex, which came up with a bespoke body kit. It includes a carbon front splitter, flared fenders, side skirts, underbody panels, and a massive rear wing — all designed to boost downforce for the high-altitude climb.

Image: Hyundai

The car’s upgrades go beyond aerodynamics. Krontec air jacks help with fast servicing, and 19-inch Titan wheels wrapped in Yokohama slicks provide grip. A Moton coilover suspension with prototype anti-roll bars from EVS Tuning sharpens handling. Inside, a six-point roll cage and a single Sparco carbon fibre seat take care of safety, while CSG Spec pads handle braking.

Related: Road Test: Hyundai Alcazar Executive diesel AT

The dual-motor setup remains stock, still pushing 478kW and 769Nm to all four wheels. That’s enough to get the standard Ioniq 5 N from 0–100km/h in 3.25s and on to 261km/h. “We’ve come close in the past and feel it’s far more achievable with the Ioniq 5 N,” said Evasive Motorsports co-president Mike Chang.

Click here and browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Hyundai Goes Aero Mad With Pikes Peak Prepped Ioniq 5 N appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
22 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read

Related Articles

Watch: Xiaomi’s SU7 Ultra snatches EV record fat the Nürburgring

June 16, 2025

JLR takes next steps in electrification by strengthening supply chain

June 15, 2025

Watch: Ford Ranger Super Duty tested to near failure with brutal regimen

June 14, 2025

Watch: Stefan Kotzé begins K24 E36 transplant series, building a street-legal track toy

June 13, 2025
Back to top button