Hyundai goes aero-mad with Pikes Peak-prepped Ioniq 5 N

There is plenty of motorsport happening today, including Formula 1 and Le Mans, but here is a look at something that takes aero to another level. Hyundai and Evasive Motorsports have prepared a bespoke Ioniq 5 N for this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on Sunday.

Looking for a new or used Hyundai? Find it here with CARmag!

Driving duties fall to Rob Walker, a Pikes Peak veteran who previously ran a Scion FR-S. The car has been overhauled specifically for the 103rd running of the event. Evasive Motorsports calls it their ‘most ambitious EV project to date’, and that’s not just marketing talk. The Ioniq 5 N has dropped 227kg thanks to a fully stripped cabin and extensive use of carbon fibre. That includes new doors, a custom tailgate, and other lightweight components.

Finding race-ready parts for the Ioniq 5 N wasn’t easy. With limited aftermarket support, Evasive turned to Japanese aero firm Voltex, which came up with a bespoke body kit. It includes a carbon front splitter, flared fenders, side skirts, underbody panels, and a massive rear wing — all designed to boost downforce for the high-altitude climb.

The car’s upgrades go beyond aerodynamics. Krontec air jacks help with fast servicing, and 19-inch Titan wheels wrapped in Yokohama slicks provide grip. A Moton coilover suspension with prototype anti-roll bars from EVS Tuning sharpens handling. Inside, a six-point roll cage and a single Sparco carbon fibre seat take care of safety, while CSG Spec pads handle braking.

Related: Road Test: Hyundai Alcazar Executive diesel AT

The dual-motor setup remains stock, still pushing 478kW and 769Nm to all four wheels. That’s enough to get the standard Ioniq 5 N from 0–100km/h in 3.25s and on to 261km/h. “We’ve come close in the past and feel it’s far more achievable with the Ioniq 5 N,” said Evasive Motorsports co-president Mike Chang.

Click here and browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Hyundai Goes Aero Mad With Pikes Peak Prepped Ioniq 5 N appeared first on CAR Magazine.