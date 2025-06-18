Tengo named as Volkswagen’s new South African SUV

After a comparatively short voting session, Volkswagen has announced Tengo as the moniker it will use for the locally assembled version of the Tera from 2027.

People have spoken

The Citizen reports that, although it didn’t state how many votes were received, the moniker – which denotes a ‘rich cultural significance in African language and describes qualities like strength, resilience and purpose’ – beat out Tavi, Tiva and Tion to become the public’s choice for the newcomer.

Until now known as the ‘MQB A0 Entry SUV’, the Tengo will be built alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo at the Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape from 2027 as the so-called third model announced in 2023 for developing markets.

Massive importance

A joint venture with Skoda India and Volkswagen do Brasil, with South Africa appointed as project development lead, the Tengo will likely differ notably from the Tera inside and out, although this remains speculative for now.

The result of a R4b investment into the facility located in the town previously known as Uitenhage, the Tengo – as its internal name indicates – will ride on the MQB A0 platform shared with the Polo and Polo Vivo, and is reportedly set to be powered exclusively by the 1.0 TSI engine.

Set to become Volkswagen’s smallest SUV once production of the T-Cross wraps up in Europe next year, the Tengo will make its first public showing at the brand’s annual product Indaba in 2026, either as an early pre-production right-hand-drive example or as the Tera to provide a feel of what lies ahead.

As such, expectations point to production starting in 2026, ahead of the commencement of sales in 2027.

This follows confirmation by the brand in May that it had completed the first round of upgrades to the Kariega factory, which included a production pause from mid-March to April for the installation of 100 robots, new conveyor belts in the final assembly area, and paint shop improvements.

More soon

With its name now officially revealed, more details about the Tengo are expected to emerge in the coming months, potentially covering engine output and trim.

