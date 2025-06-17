Voting over: South Africa’s Volkswagen Tera will be called Tengo

Production will, seemingly, commence next year before the official kicking-off of sales in 2027.

After a comparatively short voting session, Volkswagen has announced Tengo as the moniker it will use for the locally assembled version of the Tera from 2027.

People have spoken

Though it didn’t state how many votes were received, the moniker, it says, denotes a “rich cultural significance in African language and describes qualities like strength, resilience and purpose” beat-out Tavi, Tiva and Tion to become the public’s choice for the newcomer.

Until now known as the “MQB A0 Entry SUV”, the Tengo will be built alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo at the Kariega Plant in Eastern Cape from 2027 as the so-called third model announced back in 2023 for developing markets.

Massive importance

A joint venture with Skoda India and Volkswagen do Brasil, with South Africa being appointed project development lead, the Tengo will likely differ suitably from the Tera inside and out, although at present, this remains nothing but speculation.

The result of a R4-billion investment into the facility located in the town previously known as Uitenhage, the Tengo, as its internal name states, will ride on the MQB A0 platform shared with the Polo and Polo Vivo, and reportedly derive motivation from the 1.0 TSI engine only.

Set to become Volkswagen’s smallest SUV once production of the T-Cross wraps-up in Europe next year, the Tengo will make its first public showing at the brand’s annual product Indaba in 2026 either as an early pre-production right-hand-drive example or as the Tera to provide a feel of what lies ahead.

As such, expectations point to production starting in 2026 before the commencing of sales in 2027.

This was after the brand confirmed in May that it had finished the first rounds of upgrades to the Kariega factory that saw production being suspended between mid-March and April for the installation of 100 robots, new conveyor belts in the final assembly area, and upgrades to the body paint shops.

More soon

Its name now officially revealed, expectations are that more details about the Tengo will emerge throughout the coming months, possibly alluding to engine outputs and spec.

