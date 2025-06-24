Everything you need to know about the Chery Tiggo Cross CSH HEV

Chery has introduced a hybrid version of the Tiggo Cross in South Africa, adding another electrified option to its growing SUV line-up.

The new Tiggo Cross CSH HEV joins the range in two familiar trims, Comfort and Elite. Under the bonnet is a 1.5l petrol engine producing 71kW and 118N.m of torque. Combined with an electric motor and 1.83kWh battery pack, the hybrid system delivers 150kW and 310N.m, sent to the front wheels via a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission.

Claimed fuel consumption is 5.4l/100km, and Chery says the vehicle can travel up to 1 000km on a single tank. The hybrid powertrain automatically switches between four driving modes, Pure Electric, Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Energy Recovery. During low-speed driving, such as stop-start traffic, the system favours electric propulsion to reduce fuel usage. An idle start-stop function further supports fuel-saving efforts.

Chery Tiggo Cross CSH HEV pricing

Tiggo Cross HEV Comfort – R439 900

Tiggo Cross HEV Elite – R469 900

The Comfort and Elite models both use 17-inch alloy wheels and share a suspension setup consisting of MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam at the rear. Disc brakes are fitted all around, with ventilated discs at the front. Inside, the Tiggo Cross HEV features dual 10.25-inch screens, one for the driver display and one for infotainment. Both variants support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A wireless charging pad is standard across the range, while the Elite model gains a six-speaker sound system (versus four in the Comfort) and heated front seats. Standard features across both trims include two-zone climate control, ambient lighting, automatic LED headlights and keyless entry.

The Elite trim adds items like an electric sunroof, red brake callipers and a power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support. On the safety front, both models come equipped with six airbags, brake assist, traction control and hill descent control. The Elite model includes a more advanced suite of driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and a 360-degree camera. “This vehicle was engineered for South African roads, from daily commutes to weekend escapes, without the stress of finding a charge point,” said Tony Liu, CEO of Chery South Africa.

