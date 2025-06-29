Suzuki Dzire sedan a ‘grown-up’ alternative to the playful Swift

Let’s be honest, small sedans don’t get anyone’s heart racing. You will never have a poster of them on your wall (in 2025 this translates into a screen saver on your smartphone). You buy a small sedan because your budget dictates that you should.

But allow me to introduce you to the new Suzuki Dzire. It’s a Suzuki Swift underneath. Same basics, same light-on-its-feet energy, different face. All that has happened is that the Suzuki Dzire swaps the playful hatchback vibe for a slightly more grown-up young family feel. Talking of which, there is a decent amount of interior space. Legroom is okay too, while headroom is a bit tight. It’s a compact sedan after all. The space available is what it is.

Lots of space

But what is not up for debate is that the boot of the Suzuki Dzire is big. At 378 litres, it’s got a square shape, low load lip, and more depth than expected. This in every day speak translates into about two suitcases, a week’s worth of groceries, and space for an emergency cooler box. Your hatchback can’t match this without folding down the seats.

What I wasn’t in love with was the beige/cream covered interior. As a family/people mover, this not going to age or wear well on the Suzuki Dzire. But I did like the simple approach to the infotainment set-up with a 7-inch screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All of which can be controlled by the buttons on the leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Being the GL+ spec means you get kit like cruise control, electric windows all round, and remote central locking on your Suzuki Dzire. Safety is somewhat basic with only ABS, EBD, dual airbags, ISOFIX, and rear parking sensors on offer.

Easy on the juice

Nothing flashy, but all the essentials are accounted for. What must always be kept in mind, this car retails for less than R250 000. You can’t buy a high-end mountain bike for this money these days.

Under the bonnet, it’s the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine we have come to know in the Suzuki Swift. It produces 60kW and 112Nm. Now, that doesn’t sound like much, and it isn’t. But the Suzuki Dzire weighs in at only 900kg. And it’s paired to a five-speed manual transmission that’s light and easy to use. The drive as a result feels perkier than it probably is. But who is measuring quarter mile times? Not me for a change.

Where the Suzuki Dzire is a winner all over again is when it comes to fuel consumption. Suzuki claim a figure of 4.4 litres per 100km. You might get this if you take it very easy with a high percentage of open road driving. But this said, I managed 5.0 litres per 100km doing what I would call normal driving. You probably will too without too much effort.

Suzuki Dzire a sensible choice

The Suzuki Dzire GL+ MT doesn’t try to be what it’s not. It just shows up and keeps running costs low. You don’t buy it to make a statement. And this is what I love about Suzuki products. And so do many South Africans. The Suzuki brand has entrenched itself at number two behind mighty Toyota and ahead of stalwarts Volkswagen in the country’s sales race.

The Suzuki Dzire 1.2 GL+ 5MT retails for R246 900. It includes a five-year/200 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.

This article first appeared on The Citizen.