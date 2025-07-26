Ford vehicle recall: Over 5 700 vehicles including Ranger and Everest models affected

Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (FMCSA) has announced three separate recalls for four products totalling 5 718 vehicles in not only South Africa, but also select other Southern African Development Community (SADC) nations.

In statements on Thursday evening (July 24), the Blue Oval confirmed the recalls.

They involve the following model versions:

Versions of the EcoSport made between April 2021 and July 2022,

Pumas from November 2021 to September 2024,

and Rangers as well as Everests between June 2022 and March this year.

EcoSport

The call-back of the EcoSport consist of:

2 806 units in South Africa,

25 in Botswana

and 41 in Namibia.

Likely involving both the Indian-sourced and Romanian-built examples, the call-back relates to front half shafts which could have been inserted improperly into the transmission.

Seemingly limited to models fitted with the six-speed automatic ‘box, FMCA says, “if the half shaft disengages [from the transmission] there is a possibility of loss of engine power while driving.

“It may also result in a vehicle rollaway when the vehicle is placed in Park without the handbrake being applied. Both conditions increase the risk of an accident”.

Puma

In the case of the Puma, built at the same Craiova Plant in Romania as certain versions of the EcoSport, the concern involves the fuel line.

Affecting:

1 775 vehicles in South Africa,

6 in Botswana,

13 in Namibia and two in Eswatini, Ford says the line could, over time, rub on, supposedly, a type of mounting bracket causing it to leak.

“This potential issue may result in an engine stall or, in the presence of an ignition source, a fire. Owners may notice fuel odour, fuel leaking beneath the vehicle, or smoke from fuel on a hot surface,” the statement said.

Ranger and Everest

The recall of these models centres around the camshaft sprocket.

Rangers:

571 in South Africa,

10 in Botswana,

24 Namibia

3 in Eswatini

Everests:

479 in SA,

7 in Botswana,

10 in Namibia

1 in Eswatini

Only applicable to the left-hand side part of the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine – the single and bi-turbo 2.0-litre Panther engine being excluded – FMCSA states the sprocket “may fracture causing the engine to stall”.

What to do?

In all three cases, the company adds that the repair process will involve owners being contacted and advised to schedule an appointment with their closest or preferred Ford-approved dealer.

“The dealer will inspect the vehicle and carry out the necessary repairs. This service will be performed on all affected vehicles at no charge to the customer,” FMCSA said.

It concluded by saying, “if customers would like to check if their Ford vehicle is affected by this or any other recall, they can visit www.ford.co.za/owner/recalls/ and enter their VIN number in the search bar”.