Ford issues recall of four products totalling over 5 700 vehicles

Models implicated are the EcoSsport, Puma, Ranger and Everest across four countries.

A total of 571 Rangers, all powered by the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine are being recalled. Image: Ford

Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (FMCSA) has announced three separate recalls for four products totalling 5 718 vehicles in not only South Africa, but also select other Southern African Development Community (SADC) nations.

In statements on Thursday evening (24 July), the Blue Oval confirmed the recalls involve versions of the EcoSport made between April 2021 and July 2022, Pumas from November 2021 to September 2024, and Rangers as well as Everests between June 2022 and March this year.

EcoSport

Likely involving both the Indian-sourced and Romanian-built examples, the callback of the EcoSport consist of 2 806 units in South Africa, 25 in Botswana and 41 in Namibia over front half shafts Dearborn states could have been inserted improperly into the transmission.

Seemingly limited to models fitted with the six-speed automatic ‘box, FMCA says, “if the half shaft disengages [from the transmission] there is a possibility of loss of engine power while driving.

Discontinued EcoSport has been hardest hit with 2 872 recalls. Image: Ford

“It may also result in a vehicle rollaway when the vehicle is placed in Park without the handbrake being applied. Both conditions increase the risk of an accident”.

Puma

In the case of the Puma, built at the same Craiova Plant in Romania as certain versions of the EcoSport, the concern involves the fuel line.

A fuel line rubbing against a bracket has been cited as the reason for 1 796 Pumas being recalled. Image: Ford

Affecting 1 775 vehicles in South Africa, six in Botswana, 13 in Namibia and two in Eswatini, Ford says the line could, over time, rub on, supposedly, a type of mounting bracket causing it to leak.

“This potential issue may result in an engine stall or, in the presence of an ignition source, a fire. Owners may notice fuel odour, fuel leaking beneath the vehicle, or smoke from fuel on a hot surface,” the statement said.

Ranger and Everest

Affecting 571 Rangers in South Africa, 10 in Botswana, 24 Namibia and three in Eswatini, the recall, which also takes into acccount 479 local market, seven in Botswana, 10 in Namibia and one Eswatini-market Everests, centres around the camshaft sprocket.

Recall count for Everest stands at 479. Image: Ford

Only applicable to the left-hand side part of the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine – the single and bi-turbo 2.0-litre Panther engine being excluded – FMCSA states the sprocket “may fracture causing the engine to stall”.

What to do?

In all three cases, the company adds that the repair process will involve owners being contacted and advised to schedule an appointment with their closest or preferred Ford-approved dealer.

“The dealer will inspect the vehicle and carry out the necessary repairs. This service will be performed on all affected vehicles at no charge to the customer,” FMCSA said.

It concluded by saying, “if customers would like to check if their Ford vehicle is affected by this or any other recall, they can visit www.ford.co.za/owner/recalls/ and enter their VIN number in the search bar”.

