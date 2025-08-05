SA vehicle exports to US plummet in 1st half of 2025

Owing to the 25% tariff imposed in April 2025, South Africa’s vehicle exports to the US in the first half of 2025 were hit hard, with a 30% general export tariff still set to take effect on August 7.

As a result, compared to the same period in 2024, South Africa’s vehicle exports to the US plummeted by 82.2% in the first half of 2025 – severely impacting production volumes and disrupting supplier networks, particularly in export-reliant regions like the Eastern Cape Province. These measures follow failed negotiations, subsequently leaving South Africa at a disadvantage compared to other export-oriented nations.

However, despite this setback, our country’s export industry continues to show resilience, maintaining strong export volumes to over 109 global markets, including key regions in Africa and Asia. This is thanks to strong demand and the industry responding with effective supply chain adjustments, diversification of export destinations, and a renewed push for regional trade integration.

Said naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa:

“South Africa’s automotive industry has long relied on the strength of its export engine to drive production, attract investment, and create high-value employment. The current environment has tested that model – but our ability to maintain solid export volumes amid escalating trade uncertainty demonstrates the commitment of our OEMs to South Africa’s industrial base.”

In addition to South Africa’s exports showing resilience in the face of these tariffs, the surge in new-vehicle sales in South Africa in July 2025 was impressive, with our market recording a near six-year sales high in the seventh month of 2025. According to naamsa, 51 383 new vehicles were sold in in July 2025; the highest monthly total since October 2019. While exports remain under pressure, though resilient, robust domestic demand is helping stabilise the sector as it adapts to shifting global trade dynamics.

