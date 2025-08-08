Denza B8 SUV could arrive in SA alongside B5 next year

BYD-owned Denza has released specification details of the export market B8 destined for the Middle East and African markets.

What is it?

According to The Citizen, the rebadged version of the Chinese domestic market Fangchengbao Bao 8, the B8 rides on the same Dual Mode Offroad body-on-frame platform as the BYD Shark bakkie, with dimensions of 5 195mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 920mm, width of 1 994mm and height of 1 875mm.

Currently only the second Fangchengbao model to be badged as a Denza – the other being the Bao 5 that will be called the Denza B5 – the Bao 8 provides seating for four, five, six or seven in China, though the B8 is likely to offer only the latter two configurations.

Similar to the B5, the B8 comes equipped with BYD’s Disus-P hydraulic adaptive air suspension that increases ground clearance from 220mm to 310mm.

In the latter position, the B8 has an approach angle of 34 degrees and a departure angle of 35 degrees. No details on its breakover angle were divulged.

Packed spec and more

Available in four trim levels in its home market, notable specification comprises the same three-screen layout as the Bao 5/B5 – a 17.3-inch infotainment display and two 12.3-inch screens for the passenger side and instrument cluster.

Also included is BYD’s latest LiDAR system, an augmented reality head-up display projected onto the windscreen, a night vision camera, no fewer than 14 airbags, a fragrance dispenser, automatic parking and an 18-speaker sound system.

As an option, the Chinese-market Bao 8 offers an unofficially titled drone package as part of a joint development with manufacturer DJI.

Besides the actual drone itself, which can travel at up to 54 km/h, a docking station has been placed on the Bao 8’s roof, complete with a charging system that requires a waiting time of 30 minutes from 30–80%.

Supercar power

For the Bao 8 itself, motivation comes from a plug-in powertrain, but not modelled around the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine as in the Bao 5/B5 and Shark.

Instead, the setup uses BYD’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol working in conjunction with a 36.8kWh Blade battery pack powering two electric motors.

As in the Bao, the B8 will use this configuration when it goes on sale outside China, meaning the same combined output of 550kW and 0–100 km/h in 4.8s.

The claimed all-electric range is 100km and the combined range, with the combustion engine included, is 1 200km.

As well as low range and three locking differentials, the B8 also comes equipped with five off-road modes: Wading, Snow, Sand, Rock, Mud and Mountain.

Coming?

Priced from 379 800 to 407 800 yuan (R936 713 to R1 005 771) in China – with drone-equipped variants ranging from 395 800 to 423 800 yuan (R976 175 to R1 045 232) – the B8 has reportedly been confirmed for South Africa as a step-up from the B5.

This, according to carnewschina.com, which claims the export roll-out will start from the third quarter of the year in the mentioned African and Middle East markets.

According to a related post from CAR Magazine, local Denza operations will start early next year, headed by the B5, with the B8 likely to either follow later or arrive at the same time.

As it stands, clarity will only emerge in 2026.