Report: Denza tipped to bring flagship B8 SUV to South Africa

Known as the Fangchengbao Boa 8 in China, the B8 uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain with two electric motors and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 550 kW.

BYD-owned Denza has released specification details of the export market B8 destined for the Middle East and African markets.

What is it?

The rebadged version of the Chinese domestic market Fangchengbao Bao 8, the B8 rides on the same Dual Mode Offroad body-on-platform as the BYD Shark bakkie, with dimensions of 5 195 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 920 mm, width of 1 994 mm and height of 1 875 mm.

Currently only the second Fangchengbao model to be badged as a Denza, the other being the Bao 5 that will be called Denza B5, the Bao 8 provides seating for four, five, six or seven in China, though the B8 is likely to offer the latter pair only.

ALSO READ: Denza’s entry: Two additional models South Africa could get

Similar to the B5, the B8 comes equipped with BYD’s Disus-P hydraulic adaptive air suspension that increases ground clearance from 220 mm to 310 mm.

In the latter position, the B8 has an approach angle of 34-degrees and departure of 35-degrees. No details on its breakover angle were divulged.

Packed spec.. and more

Available in four trim levels in its home market, notable specification comprises the same three screen layout as the Bao 5/B5; a 17.3-inch infotainment and two 12.3-inch displays on the passenger side and for the instrument cluster.

Also included is BYD’s latest LiDAR system, an augmented reality Head-Up Display projected onto the windscreen, a Night Vision camera, no less than 14 airbags, a fragrance dispenser, Automatic Parking and an 18-speaker sound system.

Interior is dominated by three displays. Image: Fangchengbao China

As an option, the Chinese-market Bao 8 offers an unofficially titled drone package as part of a joint development with manufacturer, DJI

Besides the actual drone itself, which can travel at up to 54 km/h, a docking station has been placed on the Bao 8’s roof, complete with a charging system that require a waiting time of 30 minutes from 30-80%.

Supercar power

For the Bao 8 itself, motivation comes from a plug-in powertrain, but not modelled around the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine as in the Bao 5/B5 and Shark.

Instead, the setup uses BYD’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol working on conjunction with a 36.8-kWh Blade battery pack powering two electric motors.

At just under 5.2 m long, the Bao 8/B8 can seat between four and seven. Image: Fangchengbao China

As in the Bao, the B8 will use this configuration when it goes on-sale outside China, meaning the same combined output of 550 kW and 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds.

The claimed all-electric range is 100 km and the combined, with the combustion engine included, 1 200 km.

As well as low range and three locking differentials, the B8 also comes equipped with five off-road modes; Wading, Snow, Sand, Rock, Mud and Mountain.

Coming?

Priced from 379 800 to 407 800 yuan (R936 713 to R1 005 771) in China, with drone equipped variants ranging from 395 800 to 423 800 yuan (R976 175 to R1 045 232) the B8 has, reportedly, been confirmed for South Africa as a step-up from the B5.

This, according to carnewschina.com, who allege export roll-out to start from the third quarter of the year in the the mentioned African and Middle East markets.

According to a related post from CAR Magazine, local Denza operations will start early next year, headed by the B5, with the B8 likely to either follow later or arrive at the same time.

As is stands, clarity will only emerge in 2026.

ALSO READ: Speculation over: BYD-owned Denza coming to South Africa