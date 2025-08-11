The very first Mercedes-Benz G-Class, originally known as the Geländewagen (off-road vehicle), was produced in 1979. Initially developed as a military vehicle, the boxy off-roader has come a long way from its rugged beginnings. The latest G-Class still retains the unmistakable silhouette of the utilitarian vehicle it once was, yet has evolved into a symbol of luxury and status.

Today, the G-Class is widely regarded as one of the most coveted models in the Three-pointed Star brand’s SUV lineup. The landmark 600 000th example is an Obsidian Black Metallic G 580 with EQ Technology.

Over the decades, Mercedes-Benz has released countless special editions of the G-Class, including the 500 000th unit, which paid tribute to the original W460 series. That milestone edition celebrated the enduring legacy of this off-road icon. Notably, since April 2023, Mercedes-Benz has built another 100 000 G-Class examples; underlining the model’s enduring appeal and sustained global demand.

Alongside other long-running nameplates such as the S-Class and E-Class, the G-Class is one of the cars Mercedes-Benz has produced the longest. The electrified G-Class represents a dramatic leap from the original, which was first offered with four engine choices with power outputs ranging from 53kW to 110kW.

Click here and browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Mercedes-Benz Celebrates Production of 600 000th G-Class appeared first on CAR Magazine.