Unleash the adventure: 4×4 tips and trail-ready rewards

Hit the trails with confidence. Discover essential 4×4 tips for tyres, suspension, and safety – plus exclusive rewards from Tyres & More.

3 hours ago
A man and woman embracing while looking over their 4x4 vehicle to the scenery below.
Before you unleash the adventure, make the smart stop – Tyres & More keeps you rolling, safely. Image: Supplied

When you swap the city grid for gravel roads and mountain passes, your 4×4 becomes your ticket to the wild. But before you chase that next horizon, smart adventurers know that the real journey begins with proper preparation.

Make use of these specials at Tyres & More to ensure your next off-road trip is memorable for the right reasons. Image: Supplied

Get Trail-Ready With These Essential 4×4 Tips:

  1. Tyres matter – more than you think:
    Your tyres are where power meets terrain – and not all rubber is created equal. When you’re kitted out with a rooftop tent, off-road bumpers, recovery gear, and a long-range tank, your vehicle’s weight increases substantially. That’s why choosing the correct load index becomes critical. A standard highway tyre simply won’t cut it.You’ll need tyres that not only handle the extra weight but also perform confidently across rugged surfaces – such as gravel, sand, rock, and mud. Look for all-terrain (A/T) or mud-terrain (M/T) patterns rated for your vehicle’s gross load, and make sure the ply rating and sidewall strength match your off-road ambitions. Overloading under-rated tyres is a recipe for heat build-up, premature wear, and possible blowouts – something no one wants out in the wild.

    And if you’re airing down for traction, reinforced sidewalls become your best friend. That’s why it pays to consult a fitment expert before hitting the trail.

  2. Suspension check:
    A strong suspension means control, comfort, and capability – especially over uneven terrain. Inspect your shocks, coils and linkages for signs of fatigue.
  3. Brakes you can count on:
    Mud, water crossings, and steep descents put pressure on your braking system. Have your pads, discs and fluid levels checked before setting out.
  4. Battery health = Peace of mind:
    Remote trails aren’t forgiving. Ensure your battery is tested and charging properly to avoid unexpected issues far from help.
  5. Clear the way:
    Don’t overlook wipers and washer systems. Sudden weather or a dusty track can quickly make visibility a safety issue.

Your Adventure Begins at Tyres & More

From 4×4 suspension upgrades and tyre fitment to batteries, brakes, and more, Tyres & More gets you road-trip ready with expert service and peace of mind.

And now, there’s even more reason to visit:

  • 18 August – 30 September: Buy 4 Continental Tyres or General Tires (18″ or larger) and receive R1 500 cashback off your invoice.
  • 1 – 30 September: Buy 4 Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tyres and get a Free Jump X1Pro – a compact starter, charger, and inflater, perfect for any overland kit.

So before you unleash the adventure, make the smart stop – Tyres & More keeps you rolling, safely.

