Priced: Black Edition suited Isuzu D-Max X-Rider makes comeback

Confirmed in a teaser image on Tuesday, Isuzu used the official media day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring yesterday to debut the returning Black Edition of the D-Max X-Rider.

Last offered on the previous generation D-Max X-Rider six years ago, the Black once again denotes an appearance package for the X-Rider, albeit this time with the availability of four-wheel drive for the first time.

Black outside

Limited to 150 units, the exterior changes, aside from the X-Rider touches, include gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres, a black sports bar and side steps, black mirror caps, a Gunmetal Metallic finish on the grille, white decals at the base of the doors and a numbers plaque on the inner left front wing.

Carried over from the X-Rider is the soft tonneau cover, red ISUZU lettering on the grille, black centre caps, also with red Isuzu scripting, LED headlights and fog lamps, black door handles and tailgate handle, red X badges, a blacked-out B-pillar, grey roof rails, black Isuzu badging on the tailgate and a single colour option, Onyx Black.

Red and black inside

Inside, the Black’s cabin hasn’t been changed from the standard X-Rider, meaning it retains the black leather upholstery, red stitching and X badges, the graduated red to black decorative strip on the dashboard and red accents around the door handles.

Red stitching on the gear lever boot, doors, handbrake and steering wheel, piano-key black inserts, a black roofliner and red Isuzu badging on the steering wheel round the interior off.

Spec

In terms of spec, the Black continues unchanged from the X-Rider as well by being inclusive of the following:

Seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Auto lock/unlock doors

Six-speaker sound system

Keyless entry

Dual-zone climate control

Cruise control

Electric mirrors

Rear parking sensors

Reverse camera

Seven airbags

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Trailer Sway Assist

Hill Start Assist

Tow bar;

Rear diff-lock

First-time 4WD

Up front, and as previously expected, the X-Rider Black retains sole use of the 4JK1-TCX 1.9l turbodiesel engine producing 110kW/350Nm.

As with its sibling, two transmission options can be had; the six-speed manual and the six-speed automatic, the latter reserved exclusively for the newly available four-wheel drive derivative.

Price

Now available, the D-Max X-Rider Black Edition’s price includes a five-year/120 000km warranty and a five-year/90 000km service plan as standard.

D-Max X-Rider 1.9 DDI Black – R664 100

D-Max X-Rider 1.9 DDI Black AT – R685 600

D-Max X-Rider 1.9 DDI Black 4×4 AT – R770 400

