Priced: Black Edition suited Isuzu D-Max X-Rider makes comeback

As with the previous generation, the D-Max X-Rider Black Edition will be an ultra limited edition, but with the first time availability of four-wheel drive.

Confirmed in a teaser image on Tuesday (27 August), Isuzu used the official media day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (28 August) to debut the returning Black Edition of the D-Max X-Rider.

Last offered on the previous generation D-Max X-Rider six years ago, the Black once again denotes an appearance package for the X-Rider, albeit this time with the availability of four-wheel drive for the first time.

Black outside

Limited to 150 units, the exterior changes, aside from the X-Rider touches, include gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres, a black sports bar and side steps, black mirror caps, a Gunmetal Metallic finish on the grille, white decals at the base of the doors and a number’s plaque on the inner left front wing.

ALSO READ: Isuzu D-Max heading back to Black at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Carried over from the X-Rider is the soft tonneau cover, red ISUZU lettering on the grille, black centre caps, also with red ISUZU scripting, LED headlights and fog lamps, black door handles and tailgate handle, red X badges, a blacked-out B-pillar, grey roof rails, black Isuzu badging on the tailgate and a single colour option, Onyx Black.

Red-and-black inside

Inside, the Black’s cabin hasn’t been changed from the standard X-Rider, meaning it retains the black leather upholstery, red stitching and X badges, the graduated red to black decorative strip on the dashboard and red accents around the door handles.

Interior has not been changed significantly from the standard X-Rider.

Red stitching on the gear lever boot, doors, handbrake and steering wheel, piano-key black inserts, a black roofliner and red ISUZU badging on the steering wheel round the interior off.

Spec

In terms of spec, the Black continues unchanged from the X-Rider as well by being inclusive of the following:

seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

auto lock/unlock doors;

six-speaker sound system;

keyless entry;

dual-zone climate control;

cruise control;

electric mirrors;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

seven airbags;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Descent Control;

Trailer Sway Assist;

Hill Start Assist

tow bar;

rear diff-lock

First-time 4WD

Up front, and as previously expected, the X-Rider Black retains sole use of the 4JK1-TCX 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine producing 110kW/350Nm.

As with its sibling, two transmission options can be had; the six-speed manual and the six-speed automatic, the latter reserved exclusively for the newly available four-wheel drive derivative.

Price

Now available, the D-Max X-Rider Black Edition’s price includes a five-year/120 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan as standard.

D-Max X-Rider 1.9 DDI Black – R664 100

D-Max X-Rider 1.9 DDI Black AT – R685 600

D-Max X-Rider 1.9 DDI Black 4×4 AT – R770 400

NOW READ: Isuzu D-Max dons the Black Edition suit