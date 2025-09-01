Sexy Audi A5 ready to take on Merc C-Class and BMW 3 Series

For over three decades, the Audi A4 rivalled its fellow Germans the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series for market share.

This month the premium sedan officially handed over the baton to its successor the A5. The internal combustion engine-powered A4 has been discontinued as the badge has been reserved for an electric vehicle (EV) in Ingolstadt’s naming restructure. The uneven model variants, the A3, 5 and 7, will keep their internal combustion engines while the even numbers, A4, 6 and 8, will become EVs.

The A5 is not only bigger, more powerful and more advanced than the A4, but also not quite a sedan in the typical sense of the word. With it’s lift-back tailgate, sloping rear roofline and wide single frame grille derived from Audi Sport, it was initially debated to name to call it a Sportback at the Audi headquarters.

Sedan for the win

Deciding on the sedan designation might turn out to be a masterstroke by Ingolstadt. Weighing it up against the A4’s traditional rivals is not comparing apples with apples anymore. The Audi A5 is at 4 829mm longer than the 3 Series (4 713mm) and C-Class (4 751mm), while its stunning design makes this sexy German stand out for the crowd.

The two derivatives on offer, the TFSI 200kW Quattro and TFSI 146kW both come standard in S line. Black Edition trim is offered on both models at a R43 800 premium.

Along with the 3D honeycomb structure in the front grille, the A5 features an elongated bonnet, LED headlights pro, 19-inch alloy wheels with run-flat tyres, flush door handles, a striking LED lightbar at the rear along with actual twin tailpipes. So many cars feature faux tailpipe openings that Audi refer to them as ‘hot pipes’.

Audi A5 Black Edition

Black Edition models get a black styling package, 19-inch black wheels with run-flat tyres and red callipers, as well as privacy glazing on the windows.

The good looks continue on the inside where a MMI panoramic display takes centre stage. Called the ‘Digital Stage’, it consists of an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit plus and a 14.5-inch central touchscreen curved towards the driver. These are set in plush comfort featuring a combination of leather and synthetic leather on the sports seats, plenty of soft-touch materials, piano black and brushed aluminium trim.

The gearshift selector is a toggle switch on the centre console, which also houses Audi’s familiar volume knob and Drive Mode selector button which offers Comfort, Auto and Dynamic.

Brand-firsts in cabin

Standard features include three-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, rear view camera, park assist plus, adaptive cruise control, MMI navigation plus Audi connect and electric tailgate. Tech Plus and Tech Pro packages group optional extras together. These includes the likes of 360-degree camera, front passenger screen and digital key.

Other standalone options that are making their debut for Ingolstadt are head-up display with customisable features, panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency and premium B&O sound system with headrest speakers.

If all these goodies have swayed potential buyers yet, chances are great the engine will. The 2l TFSI turbo petrol engine produces 146kW of power and 340Nm of torque in the range opening model and 200kW/400Nm is the top derivative.

Audi A5 has plenty of urge

Seven-speed S tronic transmission sends the power to the front wheels in the 146kW model and to all four wheels in the 200kW. S sport suspension is standard, with added damper control as part of the Tech Pro package. Audi claims the 146kW will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 7.8 seconds and the 200kW in 6.1 seconds.

While 146kW is more than enough for any owner, the 200kW would have probably wore a sports badge in many other stables. The four-pot mill is responsive and supersmooth, making driving a pleasure along with the low centre of gravity and excellent weighting. The Quattro system allows you to throw the car around a corner with the greatest of ease as The Citizen Motoring discovered during the launch drive around the Cradle of Humankind.

Sedans are a dying breed as the world is moving towards SUVs. With an excellent product like the A5, the Four Rings’ market share in much smaller segment will only grow.

This article first appeared in The Citizen.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.